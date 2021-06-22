Cancel
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: First Details on Milo Ventimiglia's 'Very Different' Role

By Michael Ausiello
When it comes to teasing Milo Ventimiglia‘s Season 4 guest stint on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the watchword appears to be unconventional. Appearing at the Nantucket Film Festival on Saturday, where they were honored with the Excellence in Television Writing award, exec producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino offered the first (extremely cryptic) details about the This Is Us actor’s Maisel character.

