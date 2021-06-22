Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: First Details on Milo Ventimiglia's 'Very Different' Role

Milo Ventimiglia can easily be declared as the ultimate ‘Internet Boyfriend’ From the time we saw him essaying the role of a bad boy in Gilmore Girls to his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us, everyone’s love for the actor has only increased every passing day. The actor plays each character in such a nuanced manner that you cannot help but fall in love with him. His acting in This Is Us is so authentic that you are able to feel every emotion that his character is feeling, and to be able to make the audience feel the same emotions is only something a few actors can do. Mandy Moore-Milo Ventimiglia’s ‘This Is Us’ to Get Three More Seasons.