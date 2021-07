It's another big recruiting week for the University of Louisville basketball staff. After getting multiple targets on campus for the first three weeks of June for unofficial visits and the coaches getting out last weekend on the road recruiting, U of L coach Chris Mack and his staff won't slow down this week. The Cardinals are hosting Class of 2022 target Rodney Rice on an official visit, and the staff is also hosting a high school team camp in addition to potentially having a few more visitors on campus later in the week.