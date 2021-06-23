Cancel
David Makes Man Season 2 Premiere Recap: Adulting, Crying and Letting Go

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
 13 days ago

Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. That’s the been the credo for David Makes Man‘s titular character since childhood. But now that David is a man, the burden of staying ready and preparing for the worst has taken its toll. And that’s what fans learned when the beloved OWN drama returned for Season 2 on Tuesday with an opening installment titled “Barrel of Oranges.” Adult David works in strategic marketing and attempts to woo a client who is interested in buying and redeveloping the housing projects where David grew up.

