The Bold Type Boss Previews Sutton and Richard's Face-to-Face Reunion

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 16 days ago

On this Wednesday’s The Bold Type (Freeform, 10/9c), Sutton and her estranged husband Richard will finally come face-to-face for the first time since he declared (via a friend) that he wants a divorce. The encounter takes place at a time when Sutton is focusing on herself, going to therapy for...

www.imdb.com
#Alcohol
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
