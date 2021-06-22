The Bold Type Boss Previews Sutton and Richard's Face-to-Face Reunion

The Bold Type’s dot-com bubble finally popped tonight, with the Freeform dramedy series ending its five-season run as Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) embrace one another in the fashion closet, unsure of when they’ll next be together in the same room. With Jane quitting to travel the world as a writer and Kat taking over as Scarlet’s fearless editor-in-chief, Sutton has arguably the steadiest conclusion of all, and that’s saying something given how many tears are shed. Sure, she’s still employed at Scarlet in a stylist position, but not before her husband, Richard (Sam Page), has an epiphany that they should reconcile and call off their divorce, even if it means giving up his life-long dream of having children. “Maybe I could adopt a baby,” he tells her, “but without you, I couldn’t be happy.”