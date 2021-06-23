Tampa man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for collecting endangered animal skulls, tusks

A Tampa man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking in endangered species and illegally possessing firearms. Steven Phillip Griffin II, 36, from Palm Harbor, received a sentence of 12 months and 1 day in federal prison, to be followed by 2 years of supervised release, for receiving and transporting endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act and for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Griffin to forfeit two pairs of southern white rhinoceros horns, four African elephant ivory tusks, one African lion skull, three leopard skulls, 10 firearms and ammunition.