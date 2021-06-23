Cancel
Movies

Remember When Sylvester Stallone Was a Country Singer?

By Sterling Whitaker
KOEL 950 AM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It must have seemed like a good idea on paper. By 1984 Sylvester Stallone was one of the biggest box office draws in the world, thanks to the success of his Rocky franchise and First Blood, the first of a series of hit Rambo movies. Dolly Parton was not only one of country music's hottest stars, she'd broken into films with 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. What could be better than pairing the two superstars on the big screen in a film based on the Glen Campbell hit, "Rhinestone Cowboy"?

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

