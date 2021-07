Summer is officially here, and it’s time to get out to your favorite walking or hiking spot! That may entail walking through tall grass and woodland brush, depending on where you go. Protect yourself from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain fever by following tick prevention advice of forest enthusiasts and agricultural professionals. If a tick gets past your preventative methods, take an image of it so that you can identify it and know your disease risks. Although it is important to keep yourself safe, ticks should not keep you from your usual summer activities.