America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

Today, we are talking about the most prominent and entertaining show named “America Got Talent” that recently premiered on NBC. As we all know that it is a talent show where the contestants come to showcase their unique and amazing talent to the world. The show is running for 15 years and still going on really well. On June 01, 2021, the show premiered its 16th season on the NBC channel. Many talented and skilled contestants are coming on the show to impress and entertain the judges and the audience. The audition round is going on right now in the show, the contestants are presenting fabulous performances on the stage.