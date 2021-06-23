Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

By Andy Swift
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Look, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it. When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#America#In The World#Tonight Show#Nbc#Annie Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
Related
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Singing Dog Convinced Me The Auditions Stage Is The Best Part Of The Show

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 continued on June 22 with an episode packed with talented acts that resulted in several unanimous votes yes from the judges, one golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara, and one singing dog named Casper with his human partner Pam Quinn. Pam and Casper performed pretty early in the night, but by the time they scored a yes from each and every one of the judges, I was convinced that the auditions stage is the best part of AGT.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simon Cowell's deadly 'America's Got Talent' stunt shocks audience: 'We need a medic!'

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
TV Showsthecomicscomic.com

Josh Blue Auditions for America’s Got Talent 2021

Josh Blue already has won a primetime summer NBC competition series, taking home the title of Last Comic Standing after season four concluded in 2006. Fifteen years later, Blue is back on America’s Got Talent. Can he make it 2 for 2?. Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum Reacted To Performer Cutting Up Her Clothes

Spoilers ahead for the June 29 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. Season 16 of America's Got Talent has delivered some of the most talented acts of the series to date, but not all of the performers can be Golden Buzzer winners or show up with an amazing singing dog. Still, sometimes it's the performers with the most unique acts who are the most memorable. In the latest episode, Melodie Blaize introduced herself as somebody who cuts clothes for a living, and she called on judge Heidi Klum for an assist that involved Klum's clothes getting snipped to pieces, and Klum had a fun reaction to it.
TV Showscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: Jayy wows with ‘Lost Without You,’ talks painful past

At the conclusion of tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see a fantastic performance from Jayy, but also a story of heartbreak. What we learned about Jayy before she even performed was that both her parents were murdered in front of her — we can’t even imagine the trauma that she has gone through. She had to put her own dreams aside in order to care for her siblings, but this was her opportunity to put herself first.
MusicBillboard

Gangstagrass Bring 'Hee-Haw Hip-Hop' to 'America's Got Talent'

On Tuesday's (June 29) episode of America's Got Talent, host Terry Crews called the music of bluegrass/rap quintet Gangstagrass "hee-haw hip-hop." And that blending of musical genres and personalities is exactly what the band's founder, Rench, was going for when he assembled the group more than a decade ago. "I wanted to create a band like this to play for America and bring a message that Americans can find common ground and get over some of the divisions that we've been experiencing and come together," Rench told the AGT panel. "I had to go out and find the perfect people to make it into a reality."
TV & VideosTODAY.com

See the 'world-class' magic act that got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum

Magician Léa Kyle blew away the judges on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday with her magical quick-change act. Kyle, 25, started off her performance in a black dress and leggings, but when the music kicked off, she somehow changed instantly into a turquoise minidress. Then, without hiding behind any curtains or...
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Who is Lea Kyle? America’s Got Talent Quick-Change Golden Buzzer Winner, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Instagram, explored!

Today, we are talking about the most prominent and entertaining show named “America Got Talent” that recently premiered on NBC. As we all know that it is a talent show where the contestants come to showcase their unique and amazing talent to the world. The show is running for 15 years and still going on really well. On June 01, 2021, the show premiered its 16th season on the NBC channel. Many talented and skilled contestants are coming on the show to impress and entertain the judges and the audience. The audition round is going on right now in the show, the contestants are presenting fabulous performances on the stage.
TV ShowsPosted by
Action News Jax

'America's Got Talent' tops TV's Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Competition at athletic venues dominated the agenda for television viewers last week, but none was as popular as a competition on stage. “America's Got Talent,” which is well-established as TV's favorite live show of the summer, reached seven million viewers last week with auditions for its 16th season on NBC, the Nielsen company said.
Hollister, NCwarrenrecord.com

Brooke Simpson wows judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Local residents who have been longing to watch Brooke Simpson’s audition on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” got their wish Tuesday night as the Hollister native wowed judges with her rendition of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Her husband, Ray, provided accompaniment. In her interview which aired before her audition,...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

YouTuber Madilyn Bailey goes viral with America’s Got Talent ‘hate comment’ song

YouTuber and singer Madilyn Bailey is going viral online again with her song made out of hate comments after she performed it on the new season of America’s Got Talent. It’s not unheard of for a performer to develop a strong online presence after appearing on a TV talent show like AGT, but sometimes there are creators who are already hugely popular online who choose to take the stage on one of these shows.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

What All The America's Got Talent Winners Are Up To Now

Competition shows has been a staple of TV for decades now, and one of the most popular is America’s Got Talent, showing off some of the best of what the country has to offer. Its sixteenth season is currently underway, with plenty of crazy auditions, so let's take a look back at what the former winners of America’s Got Talent have been up to since their big break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy