Mississippi River Barge Traffic Slowed By Lower Water Levels

(Wacouta, MN) -- Barge traffic on the Mississippi River is being slowed down by lower water levels. Drought conditions across the region are to blame. The barges are experiencing navigation problems because they could run aground when they hit unexpected sandbars. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the problem is especially bad at places like Wacouta, Minnesota where the river goes from a very narrow channel to very wide. Only one barge can pass through the area in either direction. A Corps spokesperson says there have been more groundings there than in the last 10-to-15 years. The northern end of Lake Pepin is one of the main trouble spots.