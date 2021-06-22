Teyonah Parris Talks ‘WandaVision’ and Exploring Monica Rambeau in ‘The Marvels’
Teyonah Parris dreamed of being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But looking back, she didn't believe it was possible. "There was a bit of me that was like, 'Okay, good luck,'" she tells Variety. "I thought it was never going to happen because you don't see those representations there. I didn't know I would have the honor of being one of the few to start being that representation. I do wish that it was already there and that I was just continuing it forward. I wish those images in that representation had been there before me.