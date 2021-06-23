Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denver Nuggets: Lineups and identities for 2021-22 title run

By James Siegle
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets 2020-21 season featured the juxtaposition of its improbable, short-handed first-round dispatching of the Portland Trail Blazers…and a four-game collapse at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. The former afforded the opportunity to bid Jusuf Nurkic a good summer. But the latter left a bad taste. Because ultimately,...

hoopshabit.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Will Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Mvp#The Denver Nuggets#Monte Morris#Mpj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 things to watch for at the NBA Draft Lottery

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery is right around the corner and while the Denver Nuggets don’t have any ping pong balls or frozen envelopes in this year’s, it’s an important lottery with wide-reaching implications for the entire league. There are a couple of make-or-break situations that could leave franchises miserable...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: 3 ways to replace Jamal Murray’s production this offseason

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets warms up on the court before the NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Heading into the 2021 offseason, the Denver Nuggets find themselves in an interesting situation. Tim Connelly and the front office have done the hard work, now they need to fine-tune the team, and fill in the regular season hole Jamal Murray’s injury opens.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: What does a Michael Porter Jr extension look like?

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets warms up prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on February 06, 2021. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) The first-round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers was an offensive explosion with little-to-no defense...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton hires agents, now what?

Will Barton, Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoff series. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Denver Nuggets wing Will Barton, who fired his agent in March 2021, has hired Andrew Morrison, Richard Beda, and Austin Brown from CAA. The report, from Harrison...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: A blueprint for success in 2021-22

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets accepts the 2021 NBA MVP award before Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets had a season with plenty of highs and a lot of lows, there were high hopes for this Nuggets team, including championship aspirations, that were unfortunately derailed by injuries.
NBAPosted by
The Gazette

Where the Denver Nuggets' roster stands to start the offseason

Injury issues throughout tested the Denver Nuggets depth last season, allowing nearly all 17 players who finished the season on the roster to play meaningful minutes. Here’s a look at where the roster stands in the offseason. #00 Markus Howard. An end-of-the-bench player for most of his rookie year, Howard...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic can’t stop at just winning MVP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player. It’s the most prestigious individual award in the NBA and other major sports. Simply put, this is a substantial achievement for Jokic. But it gets more impressive. The 6’11” center was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: The team reflects on the 2020-2021 season after elimination

It’s never fun when your season ends in a sweep, but for the Denver Nuggets, there’s a lot to be optimistic about. The tail end of the season was plagued by injuries, including a devastating one to Jamal Murray, and this inevitably played a big part in the team not advancing past the Western Conference Semi-Finals despite their championship aspirations. However, while this season did not go as planed, the team still has all of the pieces that lead many to believe they could go all the way prior to Murray’s season-ending ACL injury in April. This optimism seems to be shared by the players, as many of them took to social media to not only express regret that the season ended the way it did, but to look forward to what the future for this team holds.
NBAthednvr.com

Monday Mailbag: Should Denver go for Ben Simmons, the role player the Nuggets are missing, and more

On the latest Monday Mailbag edition of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast, the guys recap last weekend’s NBA action and share who they’re rooting for to take home the Larry O-B now that there are only four teams standing. Also, which role player from the Suns, Clippers, Bucks or Hawks would you want on the Nuggets, why Ben Simmons would look better in Denver than he does in Philly, and much more.
NBAInsideHoops

Some thoughts on the upcoming Denver Nuggets offseason

Here’s the Denver Post with some key points on what this Denver Nuggets offseason may look like:. To begin, the Nuggets aren’t going to have much cap room, if any at all. That depends on what JaMychal Green ($7.5 million) and Will Barton ($14.6 million) decide to do with their player options. They should have access to their midlevel exception, which is worth $9.5 million annually. If I’m Nuggets executive Tim Connelly and I decide to spend that money in my backcourt, the free-agent names I’d consider are Derrick Rose ($7.6 million last season), Patty Mills ($12 million), Ish Smith ($6 million) and Wayne Ellington ($2.5 million). The reason the Nuggets may look to spend in the frontcourt, however, is because of P.J. Dozier, who missed the whole postseason with an adductor injury. If Dozier’s healthy, he might be in the starting lineup next season as the team waits out Jamal Murray’s return.
NBAchatsports.com

Nuggets 2021 NBA mock draft tracker 2.0: What the national experts predict Denver will do

The NBA draft order was finalized Tuesday with the Detroit Pistons winning the No. 1 overall pick in the lottery. As for the Nuggets? They’ve been sitting at No. 26, a spot they’ve only selected from once: In 2006 when they picked Auburn center Mamadou N’Diaye. He was with the team for nearly six months — playing zero games — before being traded to the Toronto Raptors.
NBAchatsports.com

A deep dive on the Denver Nuggets guard rotation, Part 1 | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn breaks down aspects of the Denver Nuggets guard rotation, focusing in on Player Grades for the 2020-21 NBA season. Ryan shares his thoughts on Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, and Markus Howard. What were the biggest surprises, disappointments, and questions surrounding those four guards?. Part 2 featuring...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: What have we learned?

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Michael Malone wants Will Barton back

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets, speaks with Will Barton during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Pepsi Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images) With Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone saying he wants Will Barton back this offseason, a contract extension...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Nuggets must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard knows the Denver Nuggets are coming off a second-round exit to the Phoenix Suns. They may not have had as much playoff success as last year, but the Nuggets showed potential this year. Superstar center Nikola Jokic took home his first MVP award, becoming the first center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Denver Nuggets in June

The 2020-21 season is over for the Denver Nuggets, and while the team did not go nearly as far as fans hoped they would, there is too much to be excited about for the future of the team to get too bummed out. It wasn’t as though the team had all their pieces and just fell short to superior competition. Instead, in a really weird season to begin with due to the shortened offseason and the condensed schedule, the Nuggets were bit by an injury bug that left them without three of their top guards to begin the playoffs. Despite having to adjust to having new players in the rotation and having to play without their second best player and arguably the heart of the team, the Nuggets beat the odds by winning a playoff series. Ultimately, they would go on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in the second round in a sweep, but the fact that the team should (hopefully) be much healthier for a playoff run next season is enough to ease a little bit of the pain. Before we look forward to the next season, let’s take a quick look back at the highs and lows of the last month.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Can Michael Porter Jr become an All-Star next season?

Michael Porter Jr, Denver Nuggets celebrates in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on 31 Jan. 2020. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Denver Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr is coming off of the best season of his short NBA career. At only 23 years of age, there’s reason to believe that the best is yet to come.
NBAchatsports.com

A Denver Nuggets fan guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Monte Morris Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series. Morris will be one of the NBA players to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and while Denver...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best options for Nuggets at No. 26 in 2021 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets had an unfortunate season this year. What seemed like a chance to make it to the NBA Finals turned into disappointment after losing Jamal Murray to an ACL injury last April. Before that, this Nuggets team seemed to have all the pieces to win the Western Conference and possibly even the championship this season.