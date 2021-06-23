Superman & Lois' Adam Rayner Talks Tal-Rho's Latest Victory, Suggests He's Not the 'True Villain' of Season 1

Last week, Superman & Lois dealt fans its biggest twist yet. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Previews for the next episode seemed to tease that Superman, under Edge's control, has broken with his humanity, but fans tuning into The CW on Tuesday night hoping to find out what's next for the hero may be disappointed. There is not a new episode of Superman & Lois airing tonight.