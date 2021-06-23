Here’s how to explore Treasure Island right now — before it gets developed
Like so many Bay Area residents, Michael Hennahane hadn’t given much thought to Treasure Island. During the first 20 years he lived in San Francisco, Hennahane had never even set foot on the flat, 400-acre slab of land anchored in the waters between San Francisco and Oakland. For all that time — including countless treks across the Bay Bridge — the site, in his mind, was “no more than a freeway exit sign.”www.eastbaytimes.com