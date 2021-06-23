Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test

Salma Hayek has always taken a somewhat unconventional approach to her career. The actress has taken on bold roles in films, like the upcoming Eternals and hasn’t held back when it comes to her comedic prowess or her willingness to give everything she has on screen. That enthusiasm for her craft may have extended a bit too far, though, on the set of the recent hit sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The actress slapped co-star Ryan Reynolds in the one place she was told not to slap him -- and it sounds like it’s a pretty funny story.