MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A thief in Myakka City might have to answer to a higher power. Investigators say the man was caught on video stealing a catalytic converter from a church van. The Myakka City Church of God has plenty of surveillance cameras mounted on the property and so, they were able to capture images of what many in the rural part of eastern Manatee County are calling an “ungodly” act.