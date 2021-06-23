Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Motherland: Fort Salem EP Answers Our Burning Season 2 Premiere Questions, Weighs Raelle and Scylla's 'Chances'

By Andy Swift
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Motherland: Fort Salem returned to active duty on Tuesday with the arrival of a new witch, the rumors of a new threat and the beginning of a new nightmare for a key member of the team. TVLine spoke with series creator Eliot Laurence about the Season 2 premiere (and beyond),...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Army
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ 2×01 Review: “Of the Blood”

Motherland: Fort Salem‘s season 2 premiere titled “Of the Blood” went darker, harder, and did major set up for what is already looking like an epic season. Our core cast of Raelle, Abigail, and Tally have been reunited but everything’s not ok. For one Raelle and Abigail have new and unstable powers. It’s going to take some time to train and get used to the foreign presence in their bodies. And then you have Tally, whose sacrifice will forever plague her and is now actively harming her.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere, “Of the Blood.”]. Fortunately, Motherland: Fort Salem doesn’t make us wait long to see the Unit — witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) — reunited in Season 2. But even as they celebrate being together again (and heading to War College!), the premiere leaves us with so many questions about them.
EntertainmentPosted by
Distractify

The Magic of 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Was Crafted in Canada

Freeform's new supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem premiered in March 2020, following three witches who decide to enlist in the U.S. Army. In this fictional universe, the Salem Accord ended the persecution of witches 300 years ago. The country is now ruled by women, but all witches now have to fight in the military.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?. Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres tonight (June 22) at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. As three witches fighting in the US Army, the supernatural series stars Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and newcomer Ashley Nicole Williams. This webpage contains everything you need to know about the series’ inspiration.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2 spoilers: New recruits!

Following tonight’s big premiere, want to know where the story will be going on Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2? We’ve already seen where the premiere started off in terms of new witches and the aftermath of the finale. Yet, it does still feel like we’re watching the story feel itself out. Things are a little different from the first go-around, though the characters and the essence of the show are still the same. Is this a show about witchcraft? Sure, but it’s also about community and how challenges are tackled. We’re excited to see where things go this season, but also how many people watch.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Three? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. In the second season, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton), and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters — the Camarilla.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ has how many episodes?

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ has how many episodes?. Motherland: Fort Salem is a riveting supernatural thriller about three witches who join the Army as part of a government pact to keep all witches in the United States from being executed. Motherland: Fort Salem season two has finally arrived on Freeform and Hulu after more than a year of anticipation, and fans are eager to learn all about it.
TV Showsimdb.com

Big Brother Houseguest Exits Ahead of Season Premiere — Watch Her Message

Big Brother‘s latest season hasn’t even begun, but the twists are already underway. Professional dancer Christie Valdiserri, who was announced as a Season 23 houseguest earlier this month, has exited the series just days before its return after she tested positive for the coronavirus. More from TVLineEvil Recap: Too Hot...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

7 Burning Questions for ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12

There are some things we know will be back every season of Blue Bloods — like the Sunday family dinner and the inner circle around Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) — but after Season 11, we do have some questions about the futures of certain characters and relationships. After all,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy