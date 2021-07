For almost eight months now, TikTok has been trialing three-minute-long videos for some of its users. Now, that feature is now rolling out for all creators on the platform. According to a blog post detailing the feature, “Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok.”