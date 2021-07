The beauty of the Southern Zone attracts green investors, retirees, and nature lovers!. For many years, the southern zone of Costa Rica was a hidden gem, unbeknownst to many. Its remote location, close to 8 hours driving from San José, made it possible for only a few to experience the untamed beauty that this corner of the country exudes. But its beauty couldn’t be kept a secret for too long. The completion of the Coastal Highway has cut driving time to half, and the area has garnered incredible attention from naturalists, retirees, and investors alike in recent years.