Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH57g_0acyR4M100

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year to become the executive chairman and will be succeeded by company veteran Robert Jordan.

Kelly, 66, who became the CEO in 2004, has led Southwest through some of the airline industry’s most turbulent times including the coronavirus crisis that hammered travel demand.

As CEO, he spearheaded several initiatives, including the acquisition of AirTran Airways, the launch of international destinations for the first time in Southwest’s history, and the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into the airline’s fleet, the company said.

Jordan, 60, joined the airline in 1988, and has served in roles including director of revenue accounting and corporate controller, among others. He will take charge effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Southwest’s shares fell about 1% in early trading. The stock has more than tripled in value during Kelly’s tenure.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Airtran Airways#Southwest Airlines Co#Airtran Airways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 514,763 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 514,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $283,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boeing appoints Brian West as chief financial officer

CHICAGO -- The Boeing Company named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations. West...
BusinessFlight Global.com

Brian West to succeed Smith as Boeing CFO

Brian West, chief financial officer of data provider Refinitiv and formerly with GE Aviation, will succeed Greg Smith as Boeing CFO effective 27 August. The Chicago-based manufacturer says West has a “diverse career in senior financial and operational roles spanning several industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, global information services, financial and risk management”.
EconomyZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: LUV's Long-Serving CEO to Step Down, RYAAY in Focus

LUV - Free Report) as its CEO since 2004, announced that he will relinquish his post in early 2022. This Dallas-based carrier was also in news when it reportedly decided to increase the minimum remuneration of its nearly 7,000 employees to $15 an hour. The strategic move is aimed at retaining/attracting workers as air-travel demand picks up.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Departing Southwest Airlines boss ranks among America's top CEOs

Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary C. Kelly is stepping away from the head honcho role in early 2022, but he's leaving with some new accolades from his employees. Kelly ranks fourth on Glassdoor’s new list of the top 100 CEOs for 2021. He received a 98 percent approval rating from Southwest Airlines employees who shared anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor platform, which publishes reviews and salary information for employers.
EconomyFlight Global.com

Eliminating passenger mask mandate is ‘next step’: Spirit Airlines CEO

The US government can help reduce the incidence of unruly air passenger behavior by doing away with the requirement that travellers wear face coverings, says the chief executive of Spirit Airlines. “That’s got to be the next step – when facial [covering requirements] are relaxed on airplanes,” CEO Ted Christie...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why American Airlines Stock Lost Altitude in June

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) can't find enough workers to fly its full schedule, and that is weighing on the stock. Shares of American fell 12.5% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the airline trimmed its summer schedule. So what. What a difference a year...
SKIFT

Flight Discounter Skiplagged Asks Federal Court to Tell Southwest Airlines to Back Off

Notorious litigator Southwest Airlines is targeting a sometimes-legally agile Skiplagged. Instead of offering Southwest fare information for hidden-city flights, Skiplagged may find that those Southwest fares have gone missing. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Skiplagged, which helps travelers...
Aerospace & DefenseMinneapolis Star Tribune

Alector, Virgin Galactic rise; Arrowhead, Boeing fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Alector Inc., up $12.80 to $35.21. The biotechnology company is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop treatments for diseases including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $44.94. The spaceflight company's next test flight is scheduled...
Honolulu, HIrock947.com

Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu – CNBC

(Reuters) – A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday. The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading. Boeing and the U.S. Federal...
BusinessThe Spokesman-Review

IBM president Whitehurst exits in CEO’s shakeup

International Business Machines Corp. President Jim Whitehurst is stepping down after three years at the century-old technology company. Shares fell the most in five months. The departure marks one of the first major corporate reshuffles under Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, who took the helm last year and has moved quickly to reshape IBM and return it to growth.
Marketsinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic Soars in Premarket; Didi, Krispy Kreme Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, July 2nd. Please refresh for updates. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock rose 24% after the company said it will launch founder Richard Branson and a full crew into space by July 11, paving the way for the space travel firm to start making money from the public.