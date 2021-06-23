Lewis Klahr Introduces His Film "Circumstantial Pleasures"

One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. The series Awakenings: Three By Stephen Cone is playing on Mubi in many countries. Sophy Romvari's Still Processing is also playing on Mubi in many countries.Tim: Y'all gonna be alright?Tim's Sister: Probably. Tim: Probably? Tim's Sister: Yeah, probably. Tim: Just say yes. —Dialogue excerpt from The Wise KidsThere is a sense of searching within all of Stephen Cones' films that is deeply palpable, so sticky from the summer heat, it’s impossible for the viewer to not feel it. In The Wise Kids, Cone balances ever so delicately the plight of the three main characters as they begin various transformations, all of which are treated with the same level of humanity and care. The lack of judgment is profound given the levels of pain and oppression.