Advertisements in video games are usually something we are used to seeing in different mobile games or even free-to-play titles. It’s a bit more of the norm there but that might soon start bleeding over to the likes of home console video game releases. This comes from a new deal that EA struck with an advertisement company called PlayerWON with the parent company being Simulmedia. From there, this deal could mean more ads will start flooding video games if they prove to be a moneymaker for EA. Of course, this is not the first time advertisements and commercials were present in EA games as fans have been quite vocal over them.