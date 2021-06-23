Cancel
Mental Health

How Synthetic Data Accelerates AI for Neuroscience

psychologytoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain tumors can present as mental health disorders with neuropsychiatric symptoms. Synthetic data can be used to improve AI accuracy when datasets are sparse and when privacy is an issue. Michigan Medicine demonstrated an increase in AI performance to over 94 percent accuracy for detecting brain tumors using synthetic data.

www.psychologytoday.com
Mental Health
Health
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Mental HealthNewswise

Nurturing an early interest in neuroscience

Newswise — Last year’s lockdowns confined most people to their homes. For teenagers on summer break, a season usually dedicated to recreation and outdoor exploration, this meant long days of boredom. But for Nikhita Kaushik, who just finished her sophomore year at Irvine’s Arnold O. Beckman High School, the free time was a blessing. It enabled her to dive into her passion for neuroscience and establish the Southern California Youth Neuroscience Association.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

DoD teams to streamline data at combatant commands in AI initiative

June 23 (UPI) -- Deputy Defense Director Kathleen Hicks this week announced the formation of units to help U.S. combatant commands better deal with data and artificial intelligence. The Artificial Intelligence & Data Acceleration, or AIDA, initiative will dispatch two teams of AI experts to the headquarters of the 11...
TechnologyHealthcare IT News

AI deployments accelerating across an array of complex use cases

Coming through the pandemic, healthcare organizations are ramping up their use of digital technology as they redefine healthcare delivery. The rapid adoption of telehealth in crisis demonstrates their ability to go further. There have been accelerated shifts toward other emerging healthcare models, along with the investments and technologies they require....
SoftwareEurekAlert

PNNL AI expert harnesses open-source data to understand human behavior

At the outset of the global pandemic in March 2020, Svitlana Volkova and her colleagues turned to the social media platform Twitter to understand and model the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, which was wrinkling hastily hatched plans to protect people from the disease. "When adversaries are spreading misinformation, there is...
TechnologyForbes

AI Centers Of Excellence Accelerate AI Industry Adoption

The AI and Digital age has accelerated the rate of innovation so quickly that some organizations simply can’t keep up. In fact, Senior Leaders and Chief Executives around the world are “extremely concerned”, as pointed out by a recent PwC survey, “The Anxious Optimist in the Corner Office'', with regards to how their enterprise will compete in a continuously volatile economic climate spurred by technological advancement. What’s more, a McKinsey survey found that only 20% of companies have been able to achieve advanced analytics capacities, 50% of which are building AI with about two thirds of them are establishing AI Center of Excellence. In addition, a Gartner study found that 80% of companies will fail to maximize the full potential of AI due to a lack of data scientists. As a result, companies have begun to emphasize AI Centers of Excellence (CoE), which are driven by a group of the company’s experts to enable fast execution of organizational goals like scaling adoption and advice for stakeholders. AI CoEs are proving to be critical in the digital age while keeping up with the rate of innovation benefiting from growing knowledge and best practices. All of this is boosting business technological transformation while providing essential use cases.
PetsInformationWeek

How a Wildlife AI Platform Solved its Data Challenge

WildMe is a non-profit machine learning service provider for field biologists studying wildlife and conservation. But before you can create whale shark algorithms, you need good data. Anyone working in data management and data science can attest to the challenge and time-consuming nature of mapping a set of data from...
Businessthefastmode.com

HPE Buys Startup Determined AI to Accelerate ML Training

HPE on Monday announced that it has acquired Determined AI, a San Francisco-based startup that delivers a powerful and robust software stack to train AI models faster, at any scale, using its open source machine learning (ML) platform. HPE will combine Determined AI’s unique software solution with its world-leading AI...
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

Health risk app takes top prize at Trinity’s new AI accelerator

Empeal won the Alsessor AI competition for its app that merges health risk assessments and personalised health programmes. Empeal, an SaaS health risk and productivity platform designed for workplaces and healthcare practitioners, has received an award of €250,000 at the new Alsessor AI accelerator programme. Alsessor was hosted by Tangent,...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop the world's first digital cancer cell model

The computer model, developed under the lead management of researchers at TU Graz, simulates the cyclical changes in the membrane potential of a cancer cell using the example of human lung adenocarcinoma and opens up completely new avenues in cancer research. Computer models have been standard tools in basic biomedical...
Softwaremartechseries.com

CVEDIA Becomes First Synthetic Data Company to Solve ‘Domain Gap’ Problem, Deploying AI Without Data

Computer vision synthetic data company CVEDIA solves for ‘domain gap’, deploying fully synthetic AI that performs better than algorithms trained on real data. CVEDIA, a computer vision AI solutions provider, is announcing that it has officially solved the domain adaptation gap using its proprietary synthetic data pipeline. The domain gap, a major bottleneck in AI development, is the inability for algorithms trained on synthetic data to perform as well as those trained on real data. CVEDIA is claiming a precision improvement of 170% while sustaining a gain of 160% on recall over benchmarks. Solving this problem will allow AI technologies to scale without the burdens of data collection and labeling.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Innovative AI Framework May Improve Health Care Privacy

Maintaining privacy when using patient data for machine learning is a critical factor. Federated learning enables AI to train on distributed datasets without the users directly providing their data. Scientists created an open-source AI framework that provides end-to-end privacy for deep learning on multi-institutional healthcare imaging data. Artificial intelligence (AI)...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers introduce novel type of click reaction for living cells and organisms

Increasing our understanding of cellular processes requires information about the types of biomolecules involved, their locations, and their interactions. This requires the molecules to be labeled without affecting physiological processes (bioorthogonality). This works when the markers are very quickly and selectively coupled using small molecules and “click chemistry”. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now introduced a novel type of click reaction that is also suitable for living cells and organisms.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Clean Text Data

…removing stop words for Data Science applications. It should be no surprise that data is most of the time, messy, unorganized, and difficult to deal with. As you work your way into data science from educational practice, you will see that most data is obtained from multiple sources, multiple queries, and that can lead to some unclean data. In some or most situations, you will have to come up with the dataset that will ultimately be used to train your model. There are a few articles out there that focus on numeric data, but I want the focus of this article to be on text data mainly, which coincides with natural language processing. With that being said, here is a simple way to clean your text data in Python, as well as when it would be useful. I will be using the popular dataset from TMBDF 5000 Movie Dataset [2], so that you can follow along.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

How AI Benefits EHR Systems

As AI continues to make waves across the medical ecosystem, its foray into the world of EHR has been interesting. This is obviously because of the countless benefits both systems offer. Now, imagine you use a basic EHR for patients. One patient is administered an MRI contrast agent before the scan. What you may not know is that they are prone to an allergy or conditions that could cause the dye to negatively affect the patient. Perhaps the data was in the patient's EHR but was buried so deep that it would have been impossible to look for it specifically.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cryo-EM structure of neutralizing antibody 5-7 in complex with SARS CoV-2 spike

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), emerged in late December 2019, leading to the ongoing worldwide pandemic. With over 182 million reported infections worldwide, there has been ample opportunity for the virus to mutate, and numerous variants of concern (VOC) have...
Public HealthGenetic Engineering News

Facemask Detects SARS-CoV-2 Using CRISPR-Based SHERLOCK Technology

A team of researchers has embedded synthetic biology reactions into fabrics, creating wearable biosensors that can be customized to detect pathogens and toxins. The team at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering has integrated this technology into standard face masks to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a patient’s breath. The button-activated mask gives results within 90 minutes at levels of accuracy comparable to standard nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests like polymerase chain reactions (PCR).
Engineeringhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Algorithm Brings Predictive Analytics to Cell Study

- Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have introduced a new system that uses a machine learning algorithm and predictive analytics to find what transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells. The system was created to provide researchers with a more efficient method of identifying the regulators of genes.
Public HealthFast Company

Neuroscience reveals how a year of social distancing broke our brains

With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your brain may not be so eager to dive back into your former social life. Social...