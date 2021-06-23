Homicide victim found in burning car in Minot identified

MINOT, N.D. – Authorities have identified the body found in a burning car in Minot earlier this month as a local woman. The North Dakota State Crime Lab and the State Forensic Examiner’s Office helped identify the woman as 33-year-old Domonique Kelly. Police say Kelly is a homicide victim. Her body was found in the car in Minot June 3. No suspects have been arrested and police are asking that anyone who had contact with Kelly on, or before June 3 to contact them.