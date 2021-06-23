Cancel
New Connecticut Law Legalizes Sports Gambling At Expense Of Most Daily Fantasy Sports Operators

By Marc Edelman
Forbes
Forbes
When states began passing laws to regulate fantasy sports gaming and other forms of online gaming, the story that most legislatures told the public was that these bills would aid small, entrepreneurial business interests. However, that has not always been the case. And the latest state bill to regulate the online sports gaming market—this time, coming out of Connecticut—is likely to legalize traditional sports gambling at the expense of many smaller, fantasy sports companies.

Forbes

Forbes

