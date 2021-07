When you think about the first half of the Chicago White Sox season, you might think about the injuries that the team has dealt with. Superstars like Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert have been gone for a long time which is a huge hit to the team. However, sometimes injury to one player leads to the opportunity for another. Jake Burger knows a thing or two about injuries. After a long road back to baseball, he finally made his MLB debut on Friday night.