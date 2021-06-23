Cancel
Motorsports

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

By Luke Smith
Motorsport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams announced earlier this month that Roberts would be leaving after less than a year in the role of team principal, with CEO Capito set to take on his duties. The statement from Williams said the move would help "streamline operations as part of the long-term objectives to return Williams to the front of the grid”, with Capito having undertaken an extensive review of the structures in place since joining in December.

www.motorsport.com
Andreas Seidl
#F1#Roberts Capito#Fx#Dorilton Capital#Mclaren#Formula 1
