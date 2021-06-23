Tip of the Week: Teach Kids to Serve First

Even before the first electric cars arrived on sale, it was entirely possible to go through life without learning how to drive a car with a manual transmission. Odds were, even if your family was "into" cars on some level, there weren't a great many incentives to learn how to drive a stick even 40 years ago unless you made a point to do so. If all the cars in your family were automatics and your first car was as well, manuals were something you had to actively seek out, because the Big Three were not generous with manual transmissions save for a few gas misers, bare-bones trucks and pricey performance cars. (And even then, one could have a Corvette or a Mustang in the family while growing up, and they could all be automatics, too).