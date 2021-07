On today’s show, we begin our annual series of NBA Draft prospect film reviews for the pod. Will DeBerg of the University of St. Thomas is again joining me in this venture, as he did last summer. And to start off the series, and on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, Will and I take a look at the top three prospects in 2021 Draft class, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs.