Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bitcoin Fund makes Nasdaq Dubai debut in first for Middle East

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Bitcoin Fund debuted on Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday, becoming the Middle East’s first listed cryptocurrency fund.

The fund, which was listed by Canadian digital asset management firm 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, has roughly $1.5 billion in assets under management and plans to manage double that next year.

“With the listing of the Bitcoin Fund, it’s going to give people access in the region to this fund on the Dubai exchange in the hours that the Dubai exchange trades at,” Frederick Pye, founder and CEO of 3iQ, told Reuters.

“If the volumes are significant, we’ll be looking to raise capital to increase the size of the Bitcoin Fund here in Dubai and we will continue to issue shares based on the demand that comes from the region,” Pye said in an interview.

The listing will help satisfy demand for investment diversification in the region, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) needs, such as for pension funds and family offices, Pye said.

China’s crackdown on mining cryptocurrencies had hit digital currency prices, Pye said, but the timing of this had actually helped those who bought into the Dubai listing.

“We’re very excited because when we hit an all-time high, our investors and our clients and our friends will have doubled their money,” Pye added. (Reporting by Jacob Greaves and Abdel Hadi Ramahi; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Greaves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Dubai#The Middle East#Canadian#The Bitcoin Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%.
MarketsCoinDesk

SoftBank Invests $200M in Brazil Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin

“We’ve been impressed by 2TM Group’s understanding of the Brazilian ecosystem, as well as their contribution to the evolving regulatory framework in Brazil, all of which have positioned it at the forefront of the Latin American blockchain revolution and as a defining player in the cryptocurrency explosion in Brazil,” said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and COO of SoftBank Group in a press release.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank to raise $7.35 bln in offshore bond sale

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Thursday it plans to raise $7.35 billion this month by selling U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, the Japanese conglomerate's first such foreign bond sale in three years. SoftBank plans to sell dollar bonds worth $3.85 billion with maturities ranging...
Worldwsau.com

Asia M&A bonanza fuelled by Southeast Asia, private equity deals

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian merger and acquisition activity surged to its second-highest level ever for a first half as Southeast Asian and private-equity deals hit records, and bankers expect the strong momentum to be maintained for the rest of the year. Announced deals involving Asian companies came to $707.7...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

StanChart starts offering banking services from Saudi branch

DUBAI (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has begun offering banking services through its branch in Saudi Arabia with a team of 25 people, the bank said on Thursday, as it boosts its presence in the Arab world’s biggest economy. Saudi Arabia granted Standard Chartered a banking licence in 2019, which helps...
Businessleicarumors.com

Leica Camera Middle East established

LEICA CAMERA AG FURTHER EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN THE GROWING MARKET OF THE MIDDLE EAST AND ESTABLISHES THE REGIONAL SUBSIDIARY LEICA CAMERA MIDDLE EAST. Leica Camera AG is opening another chapter in its global growth and expansion strategy. With the establishment of the country organization Leica Camera Middle East, the company is now expanding its business in the strategically important market of the Near and Middle East, thus strengthening its presence in the entire Arab region.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

AL-Sharqiya Aviation to take delivery of first five-bladed Airbus H145 in the Middle East

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 13 seconds. AL-Sharqiya Aviation LLC (“ASA”), the first and only commercial helicopter operator in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced that it will shortly take delivery of its first Airbus H145D3 helicopter, leased from the Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”). Not only is this the first five-bladed Airbus H145 for ASA, but it is also the first to be delivered to a customer in the Middle East.
Businessswfinstitute.org

European Asset Owner Group Buys 50% Stake in Stockholm Exergi Holding from Fortum

On June 30, 2021, Finnish utility Fortum Oyj agreed to sell its 50% holding in Stockholm Exergi Holding AB to a group of institutional investors comprising APG Asset Management, PGGM (PGGM Infrastructure Fund), Alecta, Keva, and AXA IM Alts (AXA SA) for 29.5 billion Swedish kronor (US$ 3.45 billion). Stockholm Exergi is the owner and operator of the largest and most versatile district heating and district cooling network in the Nordics. Stockholm Exergi provides highly environmentally sustainable district heating for both corporate and residential customers across seven municipalities in Stockholm County, and critical electricity capacity to the Stockholm electricity grid. Stockholm Exergi is the largest supplier of district heating in Sweden with close to 10 TWh in yearly energy sales (heat, cooling and electricity combined). Stockholm Exergi has an annual turn-over of nearly €700 million and 700 employees.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian online conveyancing firm PEXA drops 4% in market debut

July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of online conveyancing firm PEXA Group opened at A$17 in their market debut, below their initial public offering price of A$17.13, fetching a valuation of A$3.01 billion ($2.25 billion) in Australia’s biggest listing this year. The stock fell as much as 4.3% to A$16.40 minutes...