Lab tests reportedly find no identifiable tuna DNA in Subway sandwich — again

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething is fishy about Subway’s “tuna” sandwich. Commercial lab tests again found no identifiable tuna DNA in the sandwich that purports to contain the fish. The New York Times bought Subway tuna sandwiches from three different locations in Los Angeles, and then sent frozen samples to an unidentified commercial food testing lab after two California women filed a class-action lawsuit against the company in January alleging that Subway’s tuna sandwiches aren’t actually made of the fish.

Food & DrinksComplex

A Lab Analysis Was Done to Determine Whether a Subway Tuna Sandwich Contained Tuna DNA

The New York Times published a report Sunday, which revealed that lab tests didn’t find “amplifiable tuna DNA” in Subway’s infamous tuna sandwich. NYT submitted “60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches” from three separate Los Angeles locations for lab analysis in wake of the lawsuit filed earlier this year alleging the sandwich chain was serving customers “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna.” The suit claims that independent lab tests showed the company meant to “imitate” tuna’s appearance by blending together these unknown ingredients.
Food & DrinksQSR Web

Subway says NY Times' DNA tests can't prove its tuna's fake

In an effort to see if Subway was serving fake tuna, the New York Times recently paid a lab to run DNA tests on samples obtained from the chain's stores in California. The results were a bit fishy, however, revealing that the meat was either too processed to reveal fish components or if the samples lacked tuna DNA.
Restaurantshotnewhiphop.com

Subway Responds To The Controversy Surrounding Its Tuna Sandwich

Earlier this week, the New York Times threw gallons of gasoline on Subway’s Northern California tuna lawsuit by releasing a report from an independent study that analyzed the DNA of the sandwich restaurant chain’s tuna. The report found that there was no tuna DNA present in any part of the "60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches" that were tested, and upon hearing that, many people ran off with jokes about Subway serving fake tuna to its customers.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Subway’s tuna sandwich ‘mystery’ emerges again

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Why Wingstop’s new virtual brand, Thighstop, may not be around long. Cool ways to beat the heat in a sweltering restaurant kitchen. Future 50 (2020) Top 500 Chains. Top 100...
LawPosted by
WRAL News

Lawsuit, DNA tests an attempt to answer: Is that truly tuna in your Subway sub?

Canned tuna is high in protein, low in fat and by far the most popular shelf-stable seafood in the United States. It can also be mysterious, questionable and scandalous. As The Washington Post reported in late January, Subway — the world’s largest sandwich chain — is facing a class-action lawsuit in California that claims its tuna sandwiches “are completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient.”
Alameda County, CAScientist

Tuna Story Exposes Challenges of Seafood Authentication

“No amplifiable tuna DNA”—that was the result of a lab test ordered by a New York Times reporter looking into questions surrounding the content of Subway’s tuna salad, which has since made headlines globally in outlets including Fox Business, The Guardian, and Today. The paper’s investigation, published on June 19 in the Style section, involved collecting tuna salad samples from three Los Angeles–area Subway franchises, freezing them, and sending them on ice to an unnamed commercial food testing lab “across the country” for DNA analysis.
Food & Drinkstechnologynetworks.com

Our Sense of Smell in Old Age Is Worse for Mushrooms, But Not For Raspberry

Contrary to what science once suggested, older people with a declining sense of smell do not have comprehensively dampened olfactory ability for odors in general - it simply depends upon the type of odor. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen reached this conclusion after examining a large group of older Danes' and their intensity perception of common food odours.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Frequent testing improves the detection of SARS-CoV-2

Detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, improves with regularity of testing, whether using rapid antigen tests or PCR molecular tests. The PCR test is considered the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 infection, but cost and infrastructure issues, as well as wait times for PCR results, have limited its use more broadly as a screening tool for asymptomatic people because rapid results are needed to interrupt the chain of transmission.
DietsWrcbtv.com

DNA Diet In 2021: Does It Work?

Originally Posted On: DNA Diet In 2021: Does It Work? | dietcypher.com. Yes, a DNA diet, meaning a diet that takes your unique genetics into account, can work if you are looking at the right genes to address your dietary concern. A very simple and straightforward example of a diet that takes your genetics into account is the PKU (phenylketonuria) diet. It’s a diet based on only one genetic variation: a mutation in the gene that encodes for a protein which helps build an enzyme needed by your body to breakdown phenylalanine. Come again? It’s a mutation that causes your body to not process phenylalanine properly. Oh, okay. And what’s phenylalanine? In addition to being a spelling nightmare, phenylalanine is one of the 20 amino acids your body uses to build protein. Long story short, if the mutation ultimately takes away the ability of the body to breakdown phenylalanine, it builds up causing some serious damage if left untreated. How do you treat it? Great question! Through diet. The PKU diet is a diet that limits phenylalanine; since it’s an amino acid, it’s found in protein foods. So, meats, poultry, fish, dairy, beans nuts, etc. are off limits. A PKU diet consists of low-phenylalanine veggies, some low protein pastas and rice, and nutritional shakes and supplements to help ensure people get all the other amino acids and nutrients they need. If the diet is followed, those with the genetic mutation can expect to have a healthy, normal life.