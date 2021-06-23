Don’t Expect Health Tech Investment to Slow Down Any Time Soon

The competitive Denton County housing market is expected to keep this pace until next year, according to the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and new remote work options, people around the country are moving to the suburbs to get more space in their home and yard. Many younger people are entering the housing market for the first time, and out-of-state folks are being drawn to Texas for more space at a better price point. U.S. existing-home prices hit a record high in May, and it’s at a similar pace in Denton County, according to information provided by GLAR President Brenda Taylor, GLAR President-Elect Brooke Hunt and GLAR CEO Kim Lambert.