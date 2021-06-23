Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Don’t Expect Health Tech Investment to Slow Down Any Time Soon

dmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs business markets recover from the global pandemic, health care innovators remain key players, having aided in the rapid, large-scale response that resulted in more virtual care delivery, an increased focus on mental health, and faster drug and vaccine rollouts. Signs point to further health tech industry growth. Despite struggles within other sectors, 2020 was a boom year for health-tech innovators, with investments totaling $14 billion – almost double 2019 investments.

www.dmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Mergers And Acquisitions#Investment#Mental Health#Corporate Venture Capital#Deloitte Touche Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Don’t let investments go on Vacation

MINT HILL, NC – Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided somewhat, people are feeling freer to travel. But while it’s nice for you to take a vacation, you won’t want your investments to do the same. How can you keep them working on your behalf?. First, invest consistently. If...
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Boston’s housing market not slowing down anytime soon

Boston’s fast-paced housing market showed no signs of slowing down in May as buyer demand continued to outpace historically low inventory levels, according to the latest Massachusetts Association of Realtors report. Fueled by low mortgage rates, the trend in the Bay State is being seen across the country, as inventory...
Retailmorningbrew.com

Exclusive: Americans don’t want more tech in their shopping experience

From pay-by-palm to virtual fitting rooms, retailers are investing $$$ in innovations that streamline the shopping experience. But are consumers even using the shiny new tech?. To find out, Retail Brew teamed up with Harris Poll to run an exclusive, nationally representative survey of 1,993 US adults. Quick and clean.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Ripple Could Make a Big Comeback, but Don’t Count on One Soon

Ripple caused a wave of excitement earlier this year or rather its cryptocurrency XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) enjoyed that visible impact. These days, it’s been a sinking stone. But in a market known to be always right until it’s not, what might investors expect from XRP going forward?. Let’s take a look...
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Local housing market not expected to slow down this year

The competitive Denton County housing market is expected to keep this pace until next year, according to the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and new remote work options, people around the country are moving to the suburbs to get more space in their home and yard. Many younger people are entering the housing market for the first time, and out-of-state folks are being drawn to Texas for more space at a better price point. U.S. existing-home prices hit a record high in May, and it’s at a similar pace in Denton County, according to information provided by GLAR President Brenda Taylor, GLAR President-Elect Brooke Hunt and GLAR CEO Kim Lambert.
Softwarecoleofduty.com

School ERP Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | NetSuite, Oracle, Infor

ERP as an online-based educational system an advanced technology of the modern era. This is an integrated solution that turns complete computerization for school, college and institutions build on the most sophisticated Microsoft Technology. This solution is provides the first end-to-end, next-generation education management solution suite to directly empower your institution to offer on institutional growth, boost student success, deliver research excellence, improve institutional effectiveness, others. It combines software management, social networks, real-time reporting, among other leading applications.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Now Available: D CEO’s June/July Digital Edition

D CEO’s 92-page June/July 2021 edition is now available online. Read LTK’s Amber Venz Box’s journey to success, learn about the big changes that Jean Savage has made as Trinity Industry’s first non-family member CEO, and see how companies can help working moms maintain work-life balance, as told by D CEO’s own working dad and managing editor, Will Maddox.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Geospatial Analytics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Uber Has Backed Out of Its Deal With Dallas

Dallas is ending its $9.3 million tax incentive deal with Uber after the rideshare company told the city it will come up short on its commitment to create more than 2,500 jobs based out of offices at The Epic development in Deep Ellum, according to a city memo obtained by D Magazine.