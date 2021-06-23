Don’t Expect Health Tech Investment to Slow Down Any Time Soon
As business markets recover from the global pandemic, health care innovators remain key players, having aided in the rapid, large-scale response that resulted in more virtual care delivery, an increased focus on mental health, and faster drug and vaccine rollouts. Signs point to further health tech industry growth. Despite struggles within other sectors, 2020 was a boom year for health-tech innovators, with investments totaling $14 billion – almost double 2019 investments.www.dmagazine.com