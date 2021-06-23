Leading Off (6/23/21)

No Indictments for Collin County Jailers. A grand jury declined to hand down charges related to the death of Marvin Scott III. Grand jurors instead issued a statement, a rarity, recommending the county form a working group that would study “the best solutions for the treatment of individuals with mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system.” Jailers in March pepper-sprayed, restrained, and placed a spit hood over Scott’s face while the 26-year-old man was having what his family’s attorney later described as a mental health crisis. Scott’s death was ruled a homicide by the county’s medical examiner. Seven jailers were fired, and another resigned.