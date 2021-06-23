COVID-19 active cases down to only 23

The Henry and Stark County Health Department have announced that according to the latest Recovery Rate Data, there is one 1 current, active, ongoing case of COVID-19 between Henry and Stark County. This milestone moment comes after more than a year of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois and only 7 months after the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state. According to the latest information, there have been 5,081 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County since March of 2021. Of that number, 1 case is currently active in Henry County. 70 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Stark County, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department joins WKEI to talk about what this means and tout the progress of vaccinations in our area.