BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER To Release 'Manipulations Of The Mind' Box Set Of Solo Albums

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler has announced a new career-spanning release, "Manipulations Of The Mind - The Complete Collection". The four-CD box set, which is due on July 30 via BMG, will include his three solo albums — "Plastic Planet", "Black Science" and "Ohmwork" — plus a bonus disc of "rare material," described as a treasure trove of unreleased demos, studio outtakes, single edits and three live tracks captured at the Majestic Theatre, Detroit, Michigan in February 1996, alongside the song "Beach Skeleton", only previously heard on the Japanese edition of "Black Science". An additional standalone collection, "The Very Best Of Geezer Butler", will be made available on the same day. It cherry-picks seventeen choice cuts from the box set by Geezer himself.

