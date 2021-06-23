BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER To Release 'Manipulations Of The Mind' Box Set Of Solo Albums

Do you ever get the feeling you might have overlooked loads of really important, life-shaping albums? Perhaps you were born too late or simply had nobody introducing you to the good stuff. The 90s, we reckon, were a particularly strong decade for music. Hip-hop grew into itself, Britpop went international and grunge seeped into the mainstream, influencing fashion as it went. Today, 90s music is having something of a resurgence, with artists like Beabadoobee taking clear influence from the latter genre, and Olivia Rodrigo embracing pop-punk and its younger sibling emo on her debut album SOUR. Meanwhile Willow Smith, Chase Hudson and many more are calling on Blink 182's Travis Barker to produce their records.