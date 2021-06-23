Yakuza: Like A Dragon Ending Explained

There are many reasons to fall in love with Psychonauts, Double Fine’s 3D platformer about a psychic boy with the power to get inside other people’s minds. As each mind is unique, each level of Psychonauts has complete freedom to reimagine how the player should interact with the scenario, which in turn leads to some of the most creative level designs ever featured in a game. More than a gimmick, the mind-jumping is at the center of Psychonaut’s universe, which reinterprets the functioning of the human mind in both a funny and dark way. Psychonauts is a colorful game with quirky characters, but it’s also a story about trauma, regret, mental health, and the subconscious. It’s not always easy to understand all the nuances of Psychonaut’s narrative, so with the sequel getting released this August 25th, this is the perfect time to revisit the bonkers ending of the first game.