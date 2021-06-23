SIRT1 coordinates with the CRL4B complex to regulate pancreatic cancer stem cells to promote tumorigenesis
Pancreatic cancer is a common malignant tumor with poor prognosis. Recently, cancer stem cells (CSCs) were identified in several solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Although accumulating evidence indicates that sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) exerts biological functions in various cancers, how it contributes to tumorigenesis and metastasis of pancreatic cancer, as well as its role in CSCs, is still poorly defined. Here we show that SIRT1 interacts with the Cullin 4B (CUL4B)-Ring E3 ligase (CRL4B) complex, which is responsible for H2AK119 monoubiquitination (H2AK119ub1), collaborating as a functional unit. Genome-wide analysis of SIRT1/CUL4B targets identified a cohort of genes, including GRHL3 and FOXO3, critically involved in cell differentiation, growth, and migration. Furthermore, we found that SIRT1 and CUL4B collectively promote the proliferation, autophagy, and invasion of pancreatic cancer cells. Remarkably, we demonstrate that SIRT1/CUL4B promotes CSC-like properties, including increased stemness marker expression and sphere formation. In vivo experiments implied that SIRT1 promoted established tumor xenograft growth, increased tumor-initiating capacity in NOD/SCID mice, and increased CSC frequency. Strikingly, SIRT1 and CUL4B expression is markedly upregulated in a variety of human cancers, including pancreatic cancer. Our data provide a molecular basis for the functional interplay between histone deacetylation and ubiquitination. The results also implicate the SIRT1/CRL4B complex in pancreatic cancer metastasis and stem cell properties, thus supporting SIRT1 as a promising potential target for cancer therapy development.www.nature.com