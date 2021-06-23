Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

SIRT1 coordinates with the CRL4B complex to regulate pancreatic cancer stem cells to promote tumorigenesis

By Shuai Leng, Wei Huang, Yang Chen, Yang Yang, Dandan Feng, Wei Liu, Tianyang Gao, Yanli Ren, Miaomiao Huo, Jingyao Zhang, Yunkai Yang, Yan Wang
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic cancer is a common malignant tumor with poor prognosis. Recently, cancer stem cells (CSCs) were identified in several solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Although accumulating evidence indicates that sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) exerts biological functions in various cancers, how it contributes to tumorigenesis and metastasis of pancreatic cancer, as well as its role in CSCs, is still poorly defined. Here we show that SIRT1 interacts with the Cullin 4B (CUL4B)-Ring E3 ligase (CRL4B) complex, which is responsible for H2AK119 monoubiquitination (H2AK119ub1), collaborating as a functional unit. Genome-wide analysis of SIRT1/CUL4B targets identified a cohort of genes, including GRHL3 and FOXO3, critically involved in cell differentiation, growth, and migration. Furthermore, we found that SIRT1 and CUL4B collectively promote the proliferation, autophagy, and invasion of pancreatic cancer cells. Remarkably, we demonstrate that SIRT1/CUL4B promotes CSC-like properties, including increased stemness marker expression and sphere formation. In vivo experiments implied that SIRT1 promoted established tumor xenograft growth, increased tumor-initiating capacity in NOD/SCID mice, and increased CSC frequency. Strikingly, SIRT1 and CUL4B expression is markedly upregulated in a variety of human cancers, including pancreatic cancer. Our data provide a molecular basis for the functional interplay between histone deacetylation and ubiquitination. The results also implicate the SIRT1/CRL4B complex in pancreatic cancer metastasis and stem cell properties, thus supporting SIRT1 as a promising potential target for cancer therapy development.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Stem Cells#Sirt1 Cul4b#Csc#Iii#Adp#Polycomb#Suv39h1#Cd44 Cd24 Epcam#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Country
China
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Immunodominant T-cell epitopes from the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen reveal robust pre-existing T-cell immunity in unexposed individuals

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a range of disease phenotypes in infected patients with asymptomatic, mild, or severe clinical outcomes, but the mechanisms that determine such variable outcomes remain unresolved. In this study, we identified immunodominant CD8 T-cell epitopes in the spike antigen using a novel TCR-binding algorithm. The predicted epitopes induced robust T-cell activation in unexposed donors demonstrating pre-existing CD4 and CD8 T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The T-cell reactivity to the predicted epitopes was higher than the Spike-S1 and S2 peptide pools in the unexposed donors. A key finding of our study is that pre-existing T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is contributed by TCRs that recognize common viral antigens such as Influenza and CMV, even though the viral epitopes lack sequence identity to the SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. This finding is in contrast to multiple published studies in which pre-existing T-cell immunity is suggested to arise from shared epitopes between SARS-CoV-2 and other common cold-causing coronaviruses. However, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T-cells are likely to be present in many individuals because of prior exposure to flu and CMV viruses.
CancerNature.com

MicroRNA-766-3p-mediated downregulation of HNF4G inhibits proliferation in colorectal cancer cells through the PI3K/AKT pathway

Nuclear receptors (NRs) are a class of transcription factors that play a pivotal role in carcinogenesis, but their function in colorectal cancer (CRC) remains unclear. Here, we investigate the role NRs play in CRC pathogenesis. We found that hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 gamma (HNF4G; NR2A2), hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4A; NR2A1), and retinoid-related orphan receptor γ (RORC; NR1F3) were significantly upregulated in CRC tissues analyzed by GEPIA bioinformatics tool. The expression of HNF4G was examined in CRC samples and cell lines by reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) and immunohistochemistry. Increased expression of HNF4G was strongly associated with high tumor-node-metastasis stage and poor prognosis. Moreover, overexpression of HNF4G significantly promoted the proliferation of CRC cells in vitro. Next, we found that HNF4G promoted CRC proliferation via the PI3K/AKT pathway through targeting of GNG12 and PTK2. In addition, HNF4G was verified as a direct target of microRNA-766-3p (miR-766-3p). miR-766-3p inhibited the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G in vitro and in vivo. Collectively, our study indicates that miR-766-3p reduces the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G expression and thus inhibits the PI3K/AKT pathway. Therefore, development of therapies which target the miR-766-3p/HNF4G axis may aid in the treatment of CRC.
ScienceNature.com

PARP14 regulates cyclin D1 expression to promote cell-cycle progression

Cyclin D1 is an essential regulator of the G1–S cell-cycle transition and is overexpressed in many cancers. Expression of cyclin D1 is under tight cellular regulation that is controlled by many signaling pathways. Here we report that PARP14, a member of the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) family, is a regulator of cyclin D1 expression. Depletion of PARP14 leads to decreased cyclin D1 protein levels. In cells with a functional retinoblastoma (RB) protein pathway, this results in G1 cell-cycle arrest and reduced proliferation. Mechanistically, we found that PARP14 controls cyclin D1 mRNA levels. Using luciferase assays, we show that PARP14 specifically regulates cyclin D1 3′UTR mRNA stability. Finally, we also provide evidence that G1 arrest in PARP14-depleted cells is dependent on an intact p53–p21 pathway. Our work uncovers a new role for PARP14 in promoting cell-cycle progression through both cyclin D1 and the p53 pathway.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of host Ogr1 enhances effector CD8 T-cell function by modulating acidic microenvironment

Immunotherapies for cancer, such as immune checkpoint blockade or adoptive T-cell transfer, can lead to a long-lasting clinical response. But the therapeutic response rate remains low on account of many tumors that have evolved sophisticated strategies to evade immune surveillance. Solid tumors are characterized by the highly acidic microenvironment, which may weaken the effectiveness of antitumor immunity. Here, we explored a promising therapeutic development deployed by pH manipulation for avoiding immunoevasion. The highly acidified microenvironment of melanoma induces the expression of G-protein-coupled receptor (Ogr1) in T cells, which weakened their effective function and promote tumor growth. Ogr1 inhibition reactivate CD8+ T cells and have a cytotoxic role by reducing the activity of high glycolysis, resulting in comparatively low acidification of the tumor microenvironment, and leads to tumor suppression. In addition, the adoptive transfer of Ogr1−/−-CD8+ T cells enhanced the antitumor responses, with the potential for immediate clinical transformation.
CancerNature.com

Tumor-associated hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells positively linked to glioblastoma progression

Brain tumors are typically immunosuppressive and refractory to immunotherapies for reasons that remain poorly understood. The unbiased profiling of immune cell types in the tumor microenvironment may reveal immunologic networks affecting therapy and course of disease. Here we identify and validate the presence of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) within glioblastoma tissues. Furthermore, we demonstrate a positive link of tumor-associated HSPCs with malignant and immunosuppressive phenotypes. Compared to the medullary hematopoietic compartment, tumor-associated HSPCs contain a higher fraction of immunophenotypically and transcriptomically immature, CD38- cells, such as hematopoietic stem cells and multipotent progenitors, express genes related to glioblastoma progression and display signatures of active cell cycle phases. When cultured ex vivo, tumor-associated HSPCs form myeloid colonies, suggesting potential in situ myelopoiesis. In experimental models, HSPCs promote tumor cell proliferation, expression of the immune checkpoint PD-L1 and secretion of tumor promoting cytokines such as IL-6, IL-8 and CCL2, indicating concomitant support of both malignancy and immunosuppression. In patients, the amount of tumor-associated HSPCs in tumor tissues is prognostic for patient survival and correlates with immunosuppressive phenotypes. These findings identify an important element in the complex landscape of glioblastoma that may serve as a target for brain tumor immunotherapies.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

Information regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.
CancerNature.com

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications epigenetically activates checkpoint kinase 1 in acute myeloid leukemia cells

It is not clear how Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications (FLT3-ITD) regulates checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this study, we investigated the regulatory effect of FLT3-ITD on CHK1. Our results showed that CHK1 was highly expressed in FLT3-ITD positive AML. The overall survival rate and disease-free survival rate of AML patients with high CHK1 level were lower than those of patients with low CHK1 level. Mechanistically, FLT3-ITD recruited p300 to the CHK1 promoter and subsequently acetylated H3K27, thereby enhancing the transcription of CHK1. Interfering with the expression of CHK1 significantly inhibited the cell proliferation and induced cell apoptosis in FLT3-ITD positive MV4-11 cells. In addition, CHK1 knockdown promoted the sensitivity of MV4-11 cells to the epigenetic inhibitors JQ1 and C646. This study discovers a new therapeutic target for FLT3-ITD + AML and provided evidence for the combination of epigenetic inhibitors for AML treatment.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.
ScienceNature.com

The human nucleoporin Tpr protects cells from RNA-mediated replication stress

Although human nucleoporin Tpr is frequently deregulated in cancer, its roles are poorly understood. Here we show that Tpr depletion generates transcription-dependent replication stress, DNA breaks, and genomic instability. DNA fiber assays and electron microscopy visualization of replication intermediates show that Tpr deficient cells exhibit slow and asymmetric replication forks under replication stress. Tpr deficiency evokes enhanced levels of DNA-RNA hybrids. Additionally, complementary proteomic strategies identify a network of Tpr-interacting proteins mediating RNA processing, such as MATR3 and SUGP2, and functional experiments confirm that their depletion trigger cellular phenotypes shared with Tpr deficiency. Mechanistic studies reveal the interplay of Tpr with GANP, a component of the TREX-2 complex. The Tpr-GANP interaction is supported by their shared protein level alterations in a cohort of ovarian carcinomas. Our results reveal links between nucleoporins, DNA transcription and replication, and the existence of a network physically connecting replication forks with transcription, splicing, and mRNA export machinery.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

ERRγ enhances cardiac maturation with T-tubule formation in human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes

One of the earliest maturation steps in cardiomyocytes (CMs) is the sarcomere protein isoform switch between TNNI1 and TNNI3 (fetal and neonatal/adult troponin I). Here, we generate human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) carrying a TNNI1EmGFP and TNNI3mCherry double reporter to monitor and isolate mature sub-populations during cardiac differentiation. Extensive drug screening identifies two compounds, an estrogen-related receptor gamma (ERRγ) agonist and an S-phase kinase-associated protein 2 inhibitor, that enhances cardiac maturation and a significant change to TNNI3 expression. Expression, morphological, functional, and molecular analyses indicate that hiPSC-CMs treated with the ERRγ agonist show a larger cell size, longer sarcomere length, the presence of transverse tubules, and enhanced metabolic function and contractile and electrical properties. Here, we show that ERRγ-treated hiPSC-CMs have a mature cellular property consistent with neonatal CMs and are useful for disease modeling and regenerative medicine.
CancerNature.com

NF-κB-activated SPRY4-IT1 promotes cancer cell metastasis by downregulating TCEB1 mRNA via Staufen1-mediated mRNA decay

Previous study demonstrated that most long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) function as competing endogenous RNAs or molecular sponges to negatively modulate miRNA and regulate tumor development. However, the molecular mechanisms of lncRNAs in cancer are not fully understood. Our study describes the role of the lncRNA SPRY4 intronic transcript 1 (SPRY4-IT1) in cancer metastasis by mechanisms related to Staufen1 (STAU1)-mediated mRNA decay (SMD). Briefly, we found that, high SPRY4-IT1 expression was associated with aggressiveness and poor outcome in human colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer tissues. In addition, functional assays revealed that SPRY4-IT1 significantly promoted colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, microarray analyses identified several differentially-expressed genes upon SPRY4-IT1 overexpression in HCT 116 colorectal cancer cells. Among them, the 3′-UTR of transcription elongation factor B subunit 1 (TCEB1) mRNA can base-pair with the Alu element in the 3′-UTR of SPRY4-IT1. Moreover, SPRY4-IT1 was found to bind STAU1, promote STAU1 recruitment to the 3′-UTR of TCEB1 mRNA, and affect TCEB1 mRNA stability and expression, resulting in hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF-1α) upregulation, and thereby affecting cancer cell metastasis. In addition, STAU1 depletion abrogated TCEB1 SMD and alleviated the pro-metastatic effect of SPRY4-IT1 overexpression. Significantly, we revealed that SPRY4-IT1 is also transactivated by NF-κB/p65, which activates SPRY4-IT1 to inhibit TCEB1 expression, and subsequently upregulate HIF-1α. In conclusion, our results highlight a novel mechanism of cytoplasmic lncRNA SPRY4-IT1 in which SPRY4-IT1 affecting TCEB1 mRNA stability via STAU1-mediated degradation during cancer metastasis.
CancerNature.com

Kras activation in endometrial organoids drives cellular transformation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition

KRAS, an oncogene, is frequently activated by mutations in many cancers. Kras-driven adenocarcinoma development in the lung, pancreas, and biliary tract has been extensively studied using gene targeting in mice. By taking the organoid- and allograft-based genetic approach to these organs, essentially the same results as in vivo models were obtained in terms of tumor development. To verify the applicability of this approach to other organs, we investigated whether the combination of Kras activation and Pten inactivation, which gives rise to endometrial tumors in mice, could transform murine endometrial organoids in the subcutis of immunodeficient mice. We found that in KrasG12D-expressing endometrial organoids, Pten knockdown did not confer tumorigenicity, but Cdkn2a knockdown or Trp53 deletion led to the development of carcinosarcoma (CS), a rare, aggressive tumor comprising both carcinoma and sarcoma. Although they originated from epithelial cells, some CS cells expressed both epithelial and mesenchymal markers. Upon inoculation in immunodeficient mice, tumor-derived round organoids developed carcinoma or CS, whereas spindle-shaped organoids formed monophasic sarcoma only, suggesting an irreversible epithelial-mesenchymal transition during the transformation of endometrial cells and progression. As commonly observed in mutant Kras-driven tumors, the deletion of the wild-type Kras allele was identified in most induced tumors, whereas some epithelial cells in CS-derived organoids were unexpectedly negative for KrasG12D. Collectively, we showed that the oncogenic potential of KrasG12D and the histological features of derived tumors are context-dependent and varies according to the organ type and experimental settings. Our findings provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue-specific Kras-driven tumorigenesis.
CancerNature.com

Marizomib sensitizes primary glioma cells to apoptosis induced by a latest-generation TRAIL receptor agonist

Due to the absence of curative treatments for glioblastoma (GBM), we assessed the efficacy of single and combination treatments with a translationally relevant 2nd generation TRAIL-receptor agonist (IZI1551) and the blood–brain barrier (BBB) permeant proteasome inhibitor marizomib in a panel of patient-derived glioblastoma cell lines. These cells were cultured using protocols that maintain the characteristics of primary tumor cells. IZI1551+marizomib combination treatments synergistically induced apoptotic cell death in the majority of cases, both in 2D, as well as in 3D spheroid cultures. In contrast, single-drug treatments largely failed to induce noticeable amounts of cell death. Kinetic analyses suggested that time-shifted drug exposure might further increase responsiveness, with marizomib pre-treatments indeed strongly enhancing cell death. Cell death responses upon the addition of IZI1551 could also be observed in GBM cells that were kept in a medium collected from the basolateral side of a human hCMEC/D3 BBB model that had been exposed to marizomib. Interestingly, the subset of GBM cell lines resistant to IZI1551+marizomib treatments expressed lower surface amounts of TRAIL death receptors, substantially lower amounts of procaspase-8, and increased amounts of cFLIP, suggesting that apoptosis initiation was likely too weak to initiate downstream apoptosis execution. Indeed, experiments in which the mitochondrial apoptosis threshold was lowered by antagonizing Mcl-1 re-established sensitivity to IZI1551+marizomib in otherwise resistant cells. Overall, our study demonstrates a high efficacy of combination treatments with a latest-generation TRAIL receptor agonist and the BBB permeant proteasome inhibitor marizomib in relevant GBM cell models, as well as strategies to further enhance responsiveness and to sensitize subgroups of otherwise resistant GBM cases.
CancerNature.com

Oncological evaluation in the perioperative period using cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in patients with colorectal cancer

The detection of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) by liquid biopsy is reported to provide prognostic information in colorectal cancer (CRC). Although the frequency of BRAF V600E mutation in CRC is less than 10%, it is associated with poor responses to conventional chemotherapy. We conducted a prospective study to investigate the relationship between the perioperative mutant allele frequency (MAF) of BRAF V600E and tumor recurrence, and to evaluate the possibility of early detection of recurrence. Among 362 patients who underwent radical resection, cfDNA was extracted from the perioperative blood of 11 CRC patients with BRAF V600E mutation and analyzed using the digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) system. The median follow-up time was 22 months, and there were four cases of recurrence. Although there was no correlation between recurrence and the perioperative MAF of BRAF V600E, tumor diameter was correlated with the MAF (p = 0.024), and the MAF increased with time in two patients from whom additional samples were obtained prior to recurrence. In this study, we identified a correlation between the pathological tumor diameter and the MAF, but it was difficult to predict recurrence by measuring cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in the perioperative period of radical resection of CRC.
ScienceNature.com

A gain-of-function NLRP3 3′-UTR polymorphism causes miR-146a-mediated suppression of NLRP3 expression and confers protection against sepsis progression

Nucleotide-binding domain and leucine-rich repeat (LRR)-containing family protein 3 (NLRP3) regulated the maturation of inflammation-related cytokines by forming NLRP3 inflammasome, which plays pivotal roles in sepsis pathogenesis. In this study, we evaluated the genetic association of NLRP3 polymorphisms with sepsis (640 patients and 769 controls) and characterized the impact of NLRP3 polymorphisms on NLRP3 expression and inflammatory responses. No significant differences were observed in genotype/allelic frequencies of NLRP3 29940G>C between sepsis cases and controls. The G allele was significantly overrepresented in patients with septic shock than those in sepsis subgroup, and the GC/GG genetypes were related to the 28-day mortality of sepsis. Lipopolysaccharide challenge to peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed a significant suppression of NLRP3 mRNA expression and release of IL-1β and TNF-α in CC compared with the GC/GG genotype category. Functional experiments with luciferase reporter vectors containing the NLRP3 3′-UTR with the 29940 G-to-C variation in HUVECs and THP-1 cells showed a potential suppressive effect of miR-146a on NLRP3 transcription in the presence of the C allele. Taken together, these results demonstrated that the 29940 G-to-C mutation within the NLRP3 3′-UTR was a gain-of-function alteration that caused the suppression of NLRP3 expression and downstream inflammatory cytokine production via binding with miR-146a, which ultimately protected patients against susceptibility to sepsis progression and poor clinical outcome.
CancerNature.com

Co-evolution of matrisome and adaptive adhesion dynamics drives ovarian cancer chemoresistance

Due to its dynamic nature, the evolution of cancer cell-extracellular matrix (ECM) crosstalk, critically affecting metastasis and treatment resistance, remains elusive. Our results show that platinum-chemotherapy itself enhances resistance by progressively changing the cancer cell-intrinsic adhesion signaling and cell-surrounding ECM. Examining ovarian high-grade serous carcinoma (HGSC) transcriptome and histology, we describe the fibrotic ECM heterogeneity at primary tumors and distinct metastatic sites, prior and after chemotherapy. Using cell models from systematic ECM screen to collagen-based 2D and 3D cultures, we demonstrate that both specific ECM substrates and stiffness increase resistance to platinum-mediated, apoptosis-inducing DNA damage via FAK and β1 integrin-pMLC-YAP signaling. Among such substrates around metastatic HGSCs, COL6 was upregulated by chemotherapy and enhanced the resistance of relapse, but not treatment-naïve, HGSC organoids. These results identify matrix adhesion as an adaptive response, driving HGSC aggressiveness via co-evolving ECM composition and sensing, suggesting stromal and tumor strategies for ECM pathway targeting.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p

Increasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.
CancerNature.com

Novel circular RNA circSLIT2 facilitates the aerobic glycolysis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma via miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis

Increasing evidence has indicated the great diagnostic and therapeutic potentials of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in human cancers. Although the biological roles of circRNAs in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) have been partially annotated, the potential regulatory mechanism of circRNAs in PDAC tumorigenesis remains poorly understood. Here, our study found that the novel circRNA circSLIT2 was significantly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Clinically, ectopic high-expression of circSLIT2 was correlated with unfavorable prognosis of PDAC patients. Functional experiments demonstrated that circSLIT2 promoted the aerobic glycolysis and proliferation of PDAC cells in vitro, and circSLIT2 knockdown inhibited tumor growth in vivo. Mechanistically, circSLIT2 acted as miRNA sponge to target miR-510-5p/c-Myc axis. Furthermore, c-Myc bound with the promoter region of lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) to activate the transcription. Collectively, present findings reveal that circSLIT2/miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis participates in the aerobic glycolysis and carcinogenesis of PDAC, and may act as a promising therapeutic target.
CancerNature.com

Impairing flow-mediated endothelial remodeling reduces extravasation of tumor cells

Tumor progression and metastatic dissemination are driven by cell-intrinsic and biomechanical cues that favor the growth of life-threatening secondary tumors. We recently identified pro-metastatic vascular regions with blood flow profiles that are permissive for the arrest of circulating tumor cells. We have further established that such flow profiles also control endothelial remodeling, which favors extravasation of arrested CTCs. Yet, how shear forces control endothelial remodeling is unknown. In the present work, we aimed at dissecting the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving blood flow-dependent endothelial remodeling. Transcriptomic analysis of endothelial cells revealed that blood flow enhanced VEGFR signaling, among others. Using a combination of in vitro microfluidics and intravital imaging in zebrafish embryos, we now demonstrate that the early flow-driven endothelial response can be prevented upon specific inhibition of VEGFR tyrosine kinase and subsequent signaling. Inhibitory targeting of VEGFRs reduced endothelial remodeling and subsequent metastatic extravasation. These results confirm the importance of VEGFR-dependent endothelial remodeling as a driving force of CTC extravasation and metastatic dissemination. Furthermore, the present work suggests that therapies targeting endothelial remodeling might be a relevant clinical strategy in order to impede metastatic progression.
ScienceNature.com

CIB2 regulates mTORC1 signaling and is essential for autophagy and visual function

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a multifactorial neurodegenerative disorder. Although molecular mechanisms remain elusive, deficits in autophagy have been associated with AMD. Here we show that deficiency of calcium and integrin binding protein 2 (CIB2) in mice, leads to age-related pathologies, including sub-retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) deposits, marked accumulation of drusen markers APOE, C3, Aβ, and esterified cholesterol, and impaired visual function, which can be rescued using exogenous retinoids. Cib2 mutant mice exhibit reduced lysosomal capacity and autophagic clearance, and increased mTORC1 signaling—a negative regulator of autophagy. We observe concordant molecular deficits in dry-AMD RPE/choroid post-mortem human tissues. Mechanistically, CIB2 negatively regulates mTORC1 by preferentially binding to ‘nucleotide empty’ or inactive GDP-loaded Rheb. Upregulated mTORC1 signaling has been implicated in lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) cancer. Over-expressing CIB2 in LAM patient-derived fibroblasts downregulates hyperactive mTORC1 signaling. Thus, our findings have significant implications for treatment of AMD and other mTORC1 hyperactivity-associated disorders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy