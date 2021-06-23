Popcorn with a Greek twist
Oregano, lemon, and garlic bring a taste of Greece to this popcorn mix.
Plus, it’s treally simple and quick to create.
Take this crunchy treat for a road trip or simply make it for movie night with family and friends.
This recipe will yield 2 quarts.
Ingredients …
2 quarts popped popcorn
Cooking spray
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
Directions …
Place popcorn in large bowl.
Spray lightly with cooking spray and toss.
Sprinkle remaining ingredients over popcorn and toss again.
Serve immediately.
