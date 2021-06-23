Cancel
Recipes

Popcorn with a Greek twist

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 10 days ago
Oregano, lemon, and garlic bring a taste of Greece to this popcorn mix.

Plus, it’s treally simple and quick to create.

Take this crunchy treat for a road trip or simply make it for movie night with family and friends.

This recipe will yield 2 quarts.

***

Ingredients …

2 quarts popped popcorn

Cooking spray

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in large bowl.

Spray lightly with cooking spray and toss.

Sprinkle remaining ingredients over popcorn and toss again.

Serve immediately.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.

