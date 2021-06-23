Solar Opposites: Season Four; Early Renewal for Hulu Sci-Fi Animated Series

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSeason three of Solar Opposites hasn’t premiered yet but the animated series is already guaranteed to have a fourth on Hulu. Season three will arrive on the streaming service at some point in 2022. Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack will all return for the fourth season.

Hulu presently houses Season 1 and 2 of Solar Opposites. Being relatively short in episode count, the series is pretty easy to binge. So, those who enjoy the series are wondering if Season 3 is happening. Moreover, will Season 3 land on Hulu? Fortunately, Solar Opposites is a Hulu Original. So, if there are any additional seasons of the series… They would definitely be on Hulu. The question is: has Hulu renewed or canceled Solar Opposites? Keep reading. We’ll share what we know.
It isn’t often that a subplot overtakes the plot in prominence, but that’s what makes “Solar Opposites” uniquely fun and ambitious. Hulu’s adult-oriented animated sitcom from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”) basically gives you two shows in one: a sci-fi sitcom about a race of aliens stranded in middle America, and a serial adventure about the humans they shrink that are imprisoned inside the Wall.
