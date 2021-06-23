Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Malletts Bay Self Storage, Llc: 115 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, Vt 05446

In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code & section 798.56a(e) of the California Civil Code, there being due & unpaid storage for which Harmony Communities 2, LLC (Forest Pines Mobile Home Community) is entitled to a lien as Warehouseman on the SAHARA mobile home, Decal Number ABE7588, Serial number S3115, located at 20371 Hwy 88 #10, Pine Grove, CA 95665 held on account of KENNETH A THORTON [REGISTERED OWNERS, LEGAL OWNERS, JUNIOR LIENHOLDERS] & due notice having been given to the parties known to claim an interest therein & the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that the SAHARA mobile home will be sold at public auction on JULY 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at 20371 Hwy 88, Space #10, Pine Grove, CA 95665. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that payment must be made by certified funds within seven (7) days of the date of sale, & at the time the mobile home is removed from the premises. The mobile home & contents must be removed from the premises within seven (7) days of the date of sale. Any purchaser of the mobile home will take it subject to any liens pursuant to Health and Safety Code §18116.1.