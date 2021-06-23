Cancel
Colchester, VT

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Malletts Bay Self Storage, Llc: 115 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, Vt 05446

 10 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. Said sales will take place on 7/9/21, beginning at 10:00am at Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, (MBSS, LLC)115 Heineberg Dr, Colchester, VT 05446. Units will be opened...

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

