Woman, 79, missing since Saturday found alive in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 79-year-old woman missing since the weekend was found alive in a wooded area in Pontiac, authorities said Wednesday.

An employee at CN Railroad saw legs sticking out of weeds Tuesday. Sende Li was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather when she was found.

She was in stable condition at a hospital, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Li had gone to a grocery store Saturday but did not return home. Her family believes she might have dementia, the sheriff’s office said.