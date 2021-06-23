Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontiac, MI

Woman, 79, missing since Saturday found alive in Pontiac

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 79-year-old woman missing since the weekend was found alive in a wooded area in Pontiac, authorities said Wednesday.

An employee at CN Railroad saw legs sticking out of weeds Tuesday. Sende Li was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather when she was found.

She was in stable condition at a hospital, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Li had gone to a grocery store Saturday but did not return home. Her family believes she might have dementia, the sheriff’s office said.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Boone, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Police arrest man accused of randomly firing from truck

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A man was arrested Saturday after he drove through a western North Carolina college town firing a gun, injuring one person, police said. Two vehicles were struck during the incident Saturday morning in Boone, and a passenger in one of those vehicles was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Boone Police Department said in a news release.