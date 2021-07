Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore have proven to be excellent NFL receivers after dominating in the college ranks with the Maryland Terrapins. The Maryland Terrapins had two wide receivers drafted highly in the 2009 and 2011 NFL Drafts in Darrius Heyward-Bey (No. 7 overall) and Torrey Smith (No. 58 overall). These two had speed to burn but never really panned out at the next level. However, two wideouts that followed Heyward-Bey and Smith have been spectacular in the NFL. Minnesota drafted Stefon Diggs in Round 5 in 2015 and then traded him to the Bills in 2020. Meanwhile, D.J. Moore was selected in the first frame in 2018 by Carolina.