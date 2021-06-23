Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising yet again as trading opens on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% and on pace to climb for a seventh straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to its strength from before the pandemic. Investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its immense support for the economy a while longer.