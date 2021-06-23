Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the S&P 500 hovering just below the record high it set just over a week ago. The benchmark index was up 0.1% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. The modest gains came a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. The latest reading of the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation comes out Friday. Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

www.ftimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Inflation#Wall Street#Federal Reserve Chair#Treasury#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessWoonsocket Call

The ETF Portfolio Strategist - Saturday, July 3

Is it time to declare that the fixed-income market is in a new bull market? Or will inflation prove to be more persistent than the Federal Reserve expects, thereby ruining the party? It's unclear, but there’s no doubt that bond prices are on a roll.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising yet again as trading opens on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% and on pace to climb for a seventh straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to its strength from before the pandemic. Investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its immense support for the economy a while longer.
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
MarketsCNBC

Fed could be a surprise catalyst for the markets in holiday week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Records On Jobs Data

Wall Street stocks struck new records on Friday as data showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged into record territory at the opening bell, while the Dow also moved higher. The S&P 500 has now set new intra-day highs for...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Make History With S&P 500 Scoring Seven Records in a Row

In a year when the S&P 500 hit all-time highs every four days, Friday’s elevation looked like nothing special. But here’s the twist: It marked a seventh straight session of records, a feat not seen since 1997. The benchmark index extended its longest rally since last August as data showed...
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Stocks moved higher Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases were below forecasts, giving rise to the belief that the Federal Reserve won't be hiking interest rates anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,739,...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release the number of weekly jobless claims filed for the week ended June 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields...
Stockskfgo.com

S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered near a record high on Thursday, with investors awaiting a batch of economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy following strong gains for the equity market in the first half of the year. The Labor Department’s weekly jobless claim...
MarketsDailyFx

USD/CAD Rebound Unravels Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report

The recent rebound in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

S&P 500 hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street on Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dot-com bubble. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of U.S. crude oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Healthcare and communication companies also helped lift the market. The consumer staples sector was the only laggard, weighed down by a pullback in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.