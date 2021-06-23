Cancel
5G-equivalanet network speeds in space empower taikonaut’s unimpeded video call with ground - Global Times

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 23): The three taikonauts aboard China’s Tianhe space station core module some 400 kilometers above the Earth received the first video call from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the control center in Beijing on Wednesday morning, impressing many with the high-resolution images, loud-and-clear voices, and a ground-space connection with almost zero time delay. What empowered such a smooth connection?

Xi Jinping
