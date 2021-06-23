Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST WATER AUTHORITY is hiring a Manager/CEO offering a competitive salary and full benefits. Application deadline is July 31, 2021. See: www.swwater.com.

#Southwest Water Authority
North Jackson, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Help Wanted: Innovar Systems Seeks Engineers

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Scott Yakubek of Innovar Systems Limited in North Jackson needs to hire electrical and software engineers, along with staff for the machine, panel and assembly shops. The vice president of digitalization at Innovar says a new college graduate could start at $60,000 as an electrical or...
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

HELP WANTED: Part-time position available immediately. Maintain tools and equipment.

HELP WANTED: Part-time position available immediately. Maintain tools and equipment. Demonstrate use of tools and equipment to customers. Haul equipment with pick-up truck. Fill propane tanks. Some mechanical experience preferred. Safe, reliable, honest and willing to learn. Must have valid driver's license and be willing to take a drug and/or alcohol test. Drop off resume at Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental, 30070 US Hwy.24 North, Buena Vista.
PoliticsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Help Wanted: None Coming From Our Governor

One of the things I dislike most about politicians is their dishonesty when it comes to answering questions because they don’t want to alienate those who they feel represent the majority of their supporters. Take for example the issue of additional unemployment benefits which business owners believe is the main reason why they can’t find workers to fill mostly unskilled positions. This is magnified in the shore area because of the impact is has on tourism during the summer months.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Help wanted: Knox County Head Start

Custodian part time 30 hours a week, fully benefited; Infant Toddler Floaters (Teacher Aide); and Early Childhood Home Educator positions. Must be 18 years of age and have high school diploma or GED. All education positions are fully benefited positions. Send resume to.
Animalsheartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Ark-Valley Humane Society

The Ark Valley Humane Society is looking for an Animal Care Technician!. Applicant must be able to work Wednesday through Saturday and must love animals! Pay starts at $16.50 and hour, and full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Life, AD&D, and paid time off!. The Ark Valley Humane...
Los Angeles, CABowling Green Daily News

Help wanted: Labor crisis plagues US restaurant industry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sherry Villanueva’s family of Santa Barbara restaurants employed 350 people before the pandemic took hold and darkened dining rooms across California. Now, with the state’s economy officially reopened, about 250 workers are back on the job. Villanueva would hire 100 more if she could — but...
Beverly, MASalem News

Beverly residents want city to help with rat problems

BEVERLY — Rats hanging from pear trees. Rats eating through trash cans. Rats getting inside houses. Residents who attended a public hearing Monday night at City Hall about — you guessed it, rats — did not paint a pretty picture of what they say is a growing problem in the city.
sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: City of Wellington meter reader

The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the position of Meter Reader. This position is responsible for field clerical work in reading electric and water meters and entering the results in electronic handheld data capture devises. This is a challenging position not only for working in extreme weather conditions, but also requiring a large part of the working day walking, bending and/or stooping. Serious qualified applicants must be able to demonstrate ability to work on their feet for periods of time. High School graduate and customer service skills required. Salary range is $12.97 to $18.82 DOQ, with excellent benefits. Submit applications at www.cityofwellington.net or to Human Resources, 317 S. Washington, Wellington, KS by 5:00 pm, Jul 16, 2021. EOE, Drug-free workplace.
Wythe County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Help Wanted: Local businesses struggle with labor shortages

“Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs are everywhere these days, especially locally. Though the state has mostly returned to business-as-usual after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, employers report having trouble finding workers. “It's horrible, said Randy Shelton, owner of Shelton Management in Wytheville. “Never have I seen anything...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stellantis Wants To Help Build Black Businesses

Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) have partnered to create more opportunities for black suppliers. This is meant to ensure greater racial equity in the marketplace by making it easier to participate in the contracting and procurement process. The partnership between Stellantis and the NBL will be known as...
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

Help Wanted: Auto Dealers Struggle to Hire Employees as Business Booms

The U.S. economy is showing signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the auto business is booming. Like many industries, U.S. automotive retail is struggling to find enough employees for dealerships to be fully staffed, much less meet their 2021 growth goals. In the 2021 Cox Automotive Dealership Staffing Study...
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. looks to reduce help wanted signs as unemployment benefits run out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Extra unemployment benefits ran out for Hoosiers over the weekend. That comes after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state would end its participation in all federally funded pandemic insurance programs. Companies all over Indiana are hiring, and the hope is by ending this, more companies...
EducationInside Higher Ed

(Certain) Help Wanted

Josh Kim asked a great question this week: “Why does the nation’s employee shortage seem to exist everywhere except higher ed?”. I remember wondering the same thing in the late ’90s, during the first dot-com boom. The academic job market in liberal arts fields was brutal, even as Pets.com was thriving. The disconnect is even more pronounced now.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

A Positive Outlook – Help Wanted

“Help Wanted” signs are everywhere you look. From the neighborhood restaurant to the corner store, it’s hard to miss them these days. You also can’t turn on the news or read the paper without seeing another story about business owners talking about having positions to fill but nobody to fill them with.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: How To Apply For $8,000 Stimulus Payment

Currently, there is still a certain section of the population that is still waiting for the $1,400 stimulus check which came after the bill was passed three months back. As far as reports go, there have been talks of yet another round of payments to facilitate the growing economy of the country. Now, some of the money, while available for the latest stimulus payment, doesn’t really come all at once as a check. The money comes in pieces and tax credits– and for those who qualify, they could get $8,000.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

A-CC Leisure Services wants help with park playground plans

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a public input session on plans for a new playground at Sandy Creek Park: it is underway at 6 o’clock Thursday evening at the Park on Bob Holman Road in Athens. Leisure Services is looking for public input on the design for the SPLOST-funded playground.
EducationGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Transforming education must start with the ABCs

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us opportunitiesto re-evaluate “business as usual” and adapt to our brave new world. But it’s the tried-and-true principles that bring me to this piece. Since the shockwave of uncertainty at the start of a global crisis in March 2020, I have found myself often returning to the basics of why I chose a path in education, and why I am so deeply committed to education.
Educationaithority.com

Jenzabar SONIS Update Introduces Enhanced Admissions And Financial Aid Capabilities To Drive Student Enrollment

Following Record Sales in 2020, Latest Jenzabar SONIS Release Focuses on Improving Student Enrollment and Experiences. Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, announced that the latest version of Jenzabar SONIS, a student information system (SIS) designed for smaller and specialized higher education institutions, incorporates robust self-service and online application functionality to improve student experiences during the admissions process and makes it easier for institutions to recruit and retain students. The latest release is also integrated with Jenzabar Financial Aid, a powerful financial aid solution that enables institutions to automate the financial aid process, deliver accurate and personalized financial aid offers to students faster, and further drive enrollment.