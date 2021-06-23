Help Wanted

The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the position of Meter Reader. This position is responsible for field clerical work in reading electric and water meters and entering the results in electronic handheld data capture devises. This is a challenging position not only for working in extreme weather conditions, but also requiring a large part of the working day walking, bending and/or stooping. Serious qualified applicants must be able to demonstrate ability to work on their feet for periods of time. High School graduate and customer service skills required. Salary range is $12.97 to $18.82 DOQ, with excellent benefits. Submit applications at www.cityofwellington.net or to Human Resources, 317 S. Washington, Wellington, KS by 5:00 pm, Jul 16, 2021. EOE, Drug-free workplace.