Report: Collapsed Mexico City Train Line Had Major Structural Flaws

Documents show that when contractors inspected Champlain Towers last year, they said they couldn’t make the necessary repairs out of fear they might destabilize the building.An October 2020 work summary obtained by USA Today shows that Morabito Consultants, which inspected the condo for its 40-year certification, found severe deterioration in the concrete and steel, particularly in the pool area.However, full restoration work “could not be performed,” the company said, because it “could affect the stability of the remaining adjacent concrete constructions.”Less than a year later, the building collapsed, leaving at least 18 people dead and 145 missing. The cause...