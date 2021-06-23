Cancel
Traffic

Report: Collapsed Mexico City Train Line Had Major Structural Flaws

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation of the collapse of a Mexico City Metro overpass in May that killed 26 people by Natalie Kitroeff, Maria Abi-Habib, James Glanz, Oscar Lopez, Weiyi Cai, Evan Grothjan, Miles Peyton, and Alejandro Cegarra of The New York Times, "based on years of government records, interviews with people who worked on the construction, and expert analysis of evidence from the crash site," found "serious flaws in the basic construction of the metro that appear to have led directly to its collapse."

New Mexico State
Carlos Slim
#Infrastructure#Mexico City Metro#Concrete Slab#Traffic Accident#The New York Times
Mexico City
Rail Transport
