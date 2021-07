Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, June 21 adds three new shows as the list turns over thanks to new releases. The highest debut is the Spanish YA series Elite, which just premiered its fourth season and sits at No. 4. At No. 6 is the travel docuseries The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals for all you wannabe influencers out there, and at No. 10 is the Icelandic supernatural series Katla. Manifest fends off the competition to stay in the top spot, followed by Sweet Tooth and Black Summer.