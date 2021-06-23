NZD/USD: A move to 0.6870 loses momentum – UOB

EUR/USD could slip back to the 1.1800 area in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to weaken yesterday, we highlighted that ‘in view of the oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to 1.1825’. However, EUR did not get to 1.1825 as it rebounded after touching 1.1836. Downward momentum has waned somewhat but the risk remains on the downside. From here, EUR could dip below 1.1825 but the next major support at 1.1800 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 1.1865 followed by 1.1885.”