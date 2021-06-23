Black Widow release date: A timeline of Black Widow’s journey to the big screen

With the powerful kick-off for the 4th phase of Marvel, there’s been a lot going on for the fans. Ever since the year started, Marvel has announced a spectacular line-up of multiple projects that originate after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But there have been some projects that have been made as a tribute to some of the best in the business. And when we come to some of the best of the best, Nothing rings a bell better than one of the main Avengers itself, Black Widow. That’s right. Dreykov’s daughter is coming back to tell her story. This story goes into flashbacks and dwells into the past about Natasha’s life.