Black Widow release date: A timeline of Black Widow’s journey to the big screen

By Michael Patterson
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is set to get the spotlight she deserves when her long-awaited solo movie is finally released. Black Widow has been “on the horizon” for a very long time. The heavily-anticipated 24th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie would have been released on home media by now if things had gone to plan for Marvel Studios but multiple delays, many of which were the result of the coronavirus pandemic, prevented it from hitting the big screen.

#Avengers#Mcu#Lionsgate
