The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.

www.deseret.com
WorldRefinery29

The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

A COVID-19 variant — the Delta variant — is quickly becoming the most widely spread strain of the virus across the globe, with rising cases in China and the United Kingdom. First detected in India, over 100 new cases caused by the Delta strain — also known as B.1.617.2 — have been reported in China's Guangdong province. Meanwhile, British health minister Matt Hancock has reported that the newest iteration of the virus is 40% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the previous strain that was widely spread in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Confusion builds over face masks as Delta variant spreads across U.S.

There is mounting confusion in the U.S. over face masks after the W.H.O. recommended coverings regardless of vaccination status, but the CDC said it's not changing its guidance. David Begnaud shows us how states are responding amid a rise in cases of the Delta variant. Then, Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, a professor in vaccinology and the director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.
Public HealthFast Company

Should we start wearing masks again because of the delta variant?

After the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus started to spread in Israel and infected some people who had been fully vaccinated, the country reintroduced a requirement for everyone to wear masks in public indoor settings two weeks after letting it expire. In Los Angeles County, where the delta variant is beginning to spread now, the public health department has recommended that people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in public. World Health Organization officials also recently recommended that people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks. But the CDC still says that it isn’t necessary.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How worried should you be about the Delta variant?

(CNN) — The Covid news is contradictory. The country is more open every day and getting back to normal. People who want a vaccine should already have it. Sports stadiums are packed. Airlines are full. Restaurants are booked. But as the US passes 600,000 confirmed Covid deaths, there are also...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. health officials warn delta Covid variant could cause fall surge in cases

As states across the country continue to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions, health officials are warning that the delta variant, first detected in India, could cause a surge of Covid-19 cases in the fall. NBC News medical contributor, Dr. Natalie Azar, explains whether vaccines work against the variant and how long-term effects of the virus could impact a return to normalcy.
SciencePosted by
The Atlantic

Expect the Unexpected From the Delta Variant

This much is clear: The coronavirus is becoming more transmissible. Ever since the virus emerged in China, it has been gaining mutations that help it spread more easily among humans. The Alpha variant, first detected in the United Kingdom last year, is 50 percent more transmissible than the original version, and now the Delta variant, first detected in India, is at least 40 percent more transmissible than Alpha.
Public Healthabc11.com

Rise of COVID-19 Delta variant brings mask question back, even for the vaccinated

Nearly all the staff at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are vaccinated against COVID-19. Yet they are all still wearing masks to work. These researchers, who are among the most well-versed in the tricks of the coronavirus, aren't taking any chances. They're advising the rest of the country and the world to be similarly careful as strains like the Delta variant arise and spread.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Delta variant to become predominant mutation across US: CDC

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): The Delta variant is the second most prevalent coronavirus mutation in the US and is predicted to become the predominant one in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday (local time). "An estimated 25 percent...
Public HealthNPR

A 'Pandemic Of Unvaccinated People' As Delta Variant Spreads Rapidly

Los Angeles County — America's most populous county — recently recommended mask wearing even for vaccinated people, just two weeks after the state relaxed most COVID restrictions. County officials say masks will help protect unvaccinated people from the more transmissible delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country. CDC...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...