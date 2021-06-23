The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

After the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus started to spread in Israel and infected some people who had been fully vaccinated, the country reintroduced a requirement for everyone to wear masks in public indoor settings two weeks after letting it expire. In Los Angeles County, where the delta variant is beginning to spread now, the public health department has recommended that people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in public. World Health Organization officials also recently recommended that people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks. But the CDC still says that it isn’t necessary.