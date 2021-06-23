Cancel
A Trade to This NBA Team Could Save Ben Simmons' Career

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 11 days ago
Colin Cowherd: “Ben Simmons is not what we thought but he’s got value. He’s a great defender, All-NBA First Team. He’s strong, he scores at the rim, he has very good vision, great ball-handler. So what do you do? You go find a team with great shooters. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side, Klay on the other, he would be a bigger and younger Draymond Green. You’ll have to find a team with a strong core, a strong culture, and a little bit of a savior complex. Golden State feels like they can make stuff work. Maybe Portland, CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons. Dame is great but he’s small and not much of a defender; Simmons can’t shoot but he’s big and a great defender. There is value here. Wherever Ben Simmons goes, he will not have to be the savior.” (Full Video Above)

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

