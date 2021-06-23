A Trade to This NBA Team Could Save Ben Simmons' Career

Colin Cowherd: “Ben Simmons is not what we thought but he’s got value. He’s a great defender, All-NBA First Team. He’s strong, he scores at the rim, he has very good vision, great ball-handler. So what do you do? You go find a team with great shooters. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side, Klay on the other, he would be a bigger and younger Draymond Green. You’ll have to find a team with a strong core, a strong culture, and a little bit of a savior complex. Golden State feels like they can make stuff work. Maybe Portland, CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons. Dame is great but he’s small and not much of a defender; Simmons can’t shoot but he’s big and a great defender. There is value here. Wherever Ben Simmons goes, he will not have to be the savior.” (Full Video Above)